Nearly 160 Migrants Rescued After Boat Catches Fire During Channel Crossing

In one of the largest rescue operations since records began in 2018, French and British authorities saved 157 migrants early Tuesday after their vessel caught fire while attempting to cross the English Channel.

The incident unfolded Tuesday morning when “a small boat caught fire on the boundary between French and British waters, forcing its occupants to jump overboard,” according to a statement from the prefect’s office in France’s Pas-de-Calais region. Despite the dramatic circumstances, no casualties have been reported.

The migrants had departed Monday from the coastal village of Veules-les-Roses in Normandy, French maritime authorities confirmed. The boat was believed to be carrying far more people than its typical capacity a growing trend that has alarmed rescue officials.

British coastguard vessels and a lifeboat were quickly deployed to assist in the search-and-rescue effort, which unfolded in French waters. “A vessel caught fire earlier this morning whilst in the French search and rescue region,” a UK coastguard spokesman said. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution added that its crew had launched at 6:00 a.m. local time to respond to the emergency.

The rescue comes amid mounting concern over the increasing size and load of migrant boats crossing the Channel. In recent weeks, witnesses in France have reported seeing dinghies up to 12 meters (40 feet) long significantly larger than the usual 8- or 10-meter vessels plying the busy shipping lane. French maritime authorities told AFP that the average number of passengers packed onto these small boats has surged dramatically, from 26 in 2021 to 65 since the start of this year.

France has long served as a launching point for migrants hoping to reach British shores, many of whom pay smugglers thousands of dollars for a place on overcrowded, flimsy rubber dinghies. The journey across one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors is perilous, and deadly outcomes are all too common.

Last year, more than 41,000 migrants landed on England’s southern coast the second-highest annual total since 2018. So far this year, at least 14 people have died attempting the crossing, according to an AFP tally based on official French and British figures. In 2022, a similar count recorded at least 29 fatalities in the Channel.

Tuesday’s large-scale rescue highlights both the persistent human toll of the migration crisis and the growing operational challenges facing European coastguards, as smugglers continue to adapt their tactics with bigger boats and greater passenger loads. Authorities on both sides of the Channel have reiterated calls for stronger cross-border cooperation and preventative measures to deter such dangerous voyages.

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