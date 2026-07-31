Afghanistan’s Tepid Growth Fails to Lift Living Standards as Population Surges, Warns World Bank

Afghanistan’s economy registered another quarter of modest expansion in June 2026, buoyed by resilient domestic consumption, relative price stability, and improved fiscal collection. However, the World Bank’s latest Afghanistan Economic Monitor cautions that the current growth trajectory remains far too anemic to reverse the country’s deepening living-standard crisis.

According to the report, economic output is increasingly outpaced by a runaway population boom fueled in part by the large-scale return of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries. This demographic pressure has driven per capita income down by 5.6% year-on-year, intensifying strains on household welfare and pushing more families below the poverty line.

Inflation and Currency Trends

Headline inflation eased to 7.6% in June, down from 8.0% in May, as the onset of the domestic harvest season and sustained food imports helped lower staple prices. Yet beneath the surface, core inflation which excludes volatile food and energy items rose to 8.3%, signaling stubborn cost pressures in housing, healthcare, and essential services that are disproportionately affecting low-income urban households.

On the foreign exchange front, the Afghan afghani depreciated modestly to AFN 64.4 per U.S. dollar in June, though it remained stronger than its year-ago level. The World Bank attributed this relative resilience to improved inflation differentials with regional trading partners, which have bolstered Afghanistan’s external price competitiveness and helped cushion external shocks.

Trade Disruptions and Widening Deficit

Regional trade continued to suffer from persistent closures at key Durand Line crossings with Pakistan, compounded by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that have rerouted shipping lanes and raised insurance costs. In response, Afghan businesses have pivoted increasingly toward Central Asian transit corridors particularly through Uzbekistan and Tajikistan but the adjustment has been costly and incomplete.

Afghanistan’s trade deficit widened sharply, expanding 11% month-on-month and 19% year-on-year to reach $984.3 million in June. Exports totaled $77.7 million, slipping 2% from May but registering a 19% annual increase driven almost entirely by a dramatic 304% year-on-year surge in textile shipments. In contrast, food exports declined on a monthly basis, while coal exports remained negligible, underscoring the narrow base of Afghanistan’s export economy. India retained its position as the largest destination for Afghan goods, absorbing 33.6% of total exports.

Imports, meanwhile, climbed to $1.06 billion up 10% from May and 19% from a year earlier reflecting stronger domestic demand and a structural shift toward Central Asian transit routes, which now account for 48% of incoming goods. Iran remained Afghanistan’s primary import partner, supplying 31% of all imports, particularly fuel, construction materials, and processed foodstuffs.

Fiscal Position: Surplus Amid Spending Constraints

On the public finance front, domestic revenue collection reached AFN 17.3 billion in June a slight dip from the previous month but still 8.7% higher for the fiscal year to date, thanks to improved tax administration and a rise in non-tax revenues. Public expenditure fell to AFN 17.5 billion, keeping the fiscal balance in surplus. However, the Bank noted that this surplus reflects not fiscal prudence but rather severe spending limitations imposed by the government’s reliance on domestically generated revenues, with external budget support remaining largely frozen.

Outlook

While Afghanistan has shown signs of macroeconomic stabilization, the World Bank warns that without a structural transformation bolstered by trade diversification, investment in human capital, and a resumption of development financing the economy will continue to generate too few jobs and too little income growth to absorb its expanding workforce. With per capita income declining and core inflation climbing, the gap between macroeconomic stability and household well-being is widening a gap that, the report suggests, may soon become unsustainable.

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