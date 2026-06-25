Europe Faces Another Day of Extreme Heat as More Temperature Records Are Broken

Europe is sweltering through yet another punishing day of extreme heat, with record-breaking June temperatures toppled across the continent and tens of millions of people grappling with dangerously high conditions. From the Atlantic coast to the heart of the continent, the relentless heatwave now in its sixth consecutive day is straining infrastructure, endangering lives, and underscoring the accelerating impacts of climate change.

Widespread Alerts and Population at Risk

France remains under an extreme heat alert, with approximately 63 million residents enduring temperatures exceeding 30°C (86°F). But the broader picture is even more staggering: according to calculations by the AFP news agency, at least 101 million people across Europe are expected to face temperatures above 35°C (95°F) on Thursday alone including 50 million in France and 18 million in Germany.

An analysis based on forecasts from Germany’s weather service (DWD) and 2025 population projections from the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre indicates that maximum temperatures will surpass 30°C for more than 380 million Europeans nearly two-thirds of the continent’s total population. These figures, which broadly align with projections from the Austrian NGO Klimadashboard, represent a sharp escalation from Wednesday, when the DWD reported 94 million people affected by 35°C+ heat.

Country-by-Country Breakdown

The scorching conditions extend far beyond France and Germany:

Germany: 70 million people will experience temperatures over 30°C.

Italy: 48 million citizens face similar heat.

United Kingdom: 38 million people are affected, with the nation recording its hottest June day ever 36.4°C (97.5°F) in the western county of Somerset, breaking the previous record of 36.1°C set just 24 hours earlier in Gosport, Hampshire. The Met Office confirmed the new record was clocked in the village of Yeovilton.

Benelux & Central Europe: Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands remain in the heatwave’s grip, alongside Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Croatia, where temperatures have soared well above seasonal norms.

France on Red Alert – Power Outages in Brittany

In mainland France, the national weather agency Météo-France has placed three-quarters of the country under a red alert for extreme heat, effective from midday Thursday until midday Friday. The alert warns of health risks for vulnerable populations especially the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Adding to the misery, a heat-related equipment failure in the normally temperate Brittany region of northwest France knocked out power to tens of thousands of households, leaving residents without electric fans or cooling appliances during the peak of the day. Local authorities have set up emergency cooling centres and are urging neighbours to check on one another.

Tragic Incidents and Public Health Warnings

The extreme heat has already claimed lives in tragic circumstances. In the Paris suburb of Saint-Gratien, a three-year-old boy was found dead inside a parked car outside his home the third such death of a child in France this week. Police and civil defence services confirmed the incident, and investigations are underway, though initial reports point to heatstroke as the likely cause. Authorities have reiterated urgent warnings never to leave children or pets in vehicles, even for short periods.

Spain’s Grim Toll and Record-Breaking Temperatures

Spain continues to bear the brunt of the heatwave’s deadliest effects. According to estimates from the MoMo monitoring system, which tracks daily mortality against historical and meteorological baselines, the heatwave could be linked to 212 excess deaths between Sunday and Wednesday alone. This compares to 98 excess deaths recorded during the same four-day period in 2025 which was itself the hottest summer on record for the country.

Last year, between May 16 and September 30, heat-related fatalities in Spain reached 3,832 an 87.6% increase from the same period in 2024, underscoring a worrying upward trend.

Mainland Spain this week registered its highest average daily temperatures for June since 1950, with Monday’s figure of 28.08°C followed by 28.17°C on Tuesday. Equally concerning were the record-high average minimums 20.14°C on Monday and 19.81°C on Tuesday so-called “tropical nights” that prevent natural cooling and pose serious health risks, particularly for the elderly and those without air conditioning.

Northern regions usually spared the worst of summer heat, including Cantabria and the Basque Country, saw temperatures surge past 40°C, triggering the highest alert levels. By Thursday, most weather warnings had been downgraded to the lowest yellow level in the north, though officials caution that relief may be temporary, with another hot spell forecast for early next week.

Looking Ahead: A Climate in Crisis

Meteorologists warn that this heatwave is not an isolated event but part of a broader pattern of more frequent, more intense, and longer-lasting extreme weather events driven by climate change. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service has noted that June 2026 is on track to be one of the hottest Junes on record for the continent, with sea surface temperatures in the Mediterranean also reaching alarming highs.

Governments across Europe are urging citizens to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak hours, and use cooling centres where available. Meanwhile, experts call for accelerated investment in climate adaptation from urban greening and reflective building materials to upgraded power grids capable of withstanding heat-induced failures.

As the mercury continues to climb, one thing is clear: Europe’s summer of extremes is only just beginning.

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