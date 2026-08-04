Bus Overturns in Zabul, 49 Injured

ZABUL, Afghanistan — At least 49 people were injured after a passenger bus overturned on the Kabul–Kandahar Highway in Zabul province, local sources said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred on Monday night in the Bakorzo area of Qalat, the provincial capital of Zabul.
All of the injured were taken to the provincial hospital in Qalat for treatment.
No fatalities have been reported, and the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Excessive speeding, reckless driving, poor road conditions, and weak enforcement of traffic laws are widely regarded as the main causes of deadly traffic accidents in Afghanistan.
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