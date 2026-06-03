Don’t seek a sexual relationship at night if your whole day is full of tensions

Between anxiety, psychological stress, and the search for medications, drugs, and foods to strengthen and enhance sexual performance, ability, and power, there are many scientific and medical facts that deserve our attention. Enhancing your sexual health and well-being is not always linked to medical treatments or pills. Sometimes the solution is simple and within your reach, but you are looking for something difficult.

Enjoying a satisfactory sexual ability and power is not only about eating certain foods or taking supplements. What matters more is having a good psychological state, along with harmony, mutual understanding, coordination, and rapport between spouses.

Dr. Hossam Hosni Awwad, Professor of Andrology, Reproductive Medicine, and Male Infertility at Kasr Al-Ainy Faculty of Medicine, Cairo University, emphasizes that to date, no scientific or medical evidence has proven that anything raises the level of sexual desire between spouses more than kind words and a good social relationship. These things help them avoid stress and improve their sexual mood.

He stressed that the harmony and quality of the sexual relationship depend on mutual respect and trust, and fostering a sense of security between spouses, along with spreading a spirit of politeness and good taste. All these factors enhance sexual desire.

Dr. Hossam confirmed that avoiding stress and narrowing the space for disagreements strengthens the sexual relationship between spouses. He added, “It is not logical to have social, financial, and economic disputes and tensions all day long, and then expect to have a good sexual relationship at the end of the night.”

He believes that spouses are not machines operated by pressing a button. “They are, after all, human beings, and the sexual relationship at the end of the night is the result of the accumulations of the entire day. If you treat your wife (or your husband) well throughout the day, you will end up with a healthy and sound sexual relationship and desire.”

A Recipe to Increase Desire

Regarding the things that most increase sexual desire between spouses and improve their mood, Dr. Hossam Hosni Awwad says the most important are:

Harmony and coordination between spouses.

Mutual love.

Fostering a sense of security and positive emotions.

Continuous encouragement of one another.

Being keen to praise each other, both privately and in front of others.

Improving their social and family relationships.

Avoiding stress and conflicts.

He affirmed that continuous conflicts and tensions between spouses often lead to sexual (coldness). After that, they start searching for treatments, medical tests, and taking drugs to treat weakness and lack of sexual desire.

He advises spouses to improve their social relationships first before looking for medications to improve their sexual relationships. He emphasizes that the psychological factor is very important for improving, enhancing desire, and strengthening sexual performance.

Healthy Sex Through Healthy Eating

Dr. Hossam Hosni Awwad stressed that to date, no scientific or medical evidence has proven a relationship between specific foods and enhancing desire or strengthening sexual performance. All that is circulated are inherited customs, traditions, and folklore that have not yet been scientifically or medically confirmed.

He pointed out that just as in Egypt, for example, there is a link between eating meat on the bone (like stewed beef shanks), fish, and shrimp and enhancing sexual desire, other peoples have their own inherited customs and foods. Some peoples eat certain insects after grinding them, claiming it strengthens sexual performance, as is the case with “Spanish Fly.”

He explained that proper and healthy eating, which contains the minerals and vitamins the body needs, is the foundation of overall good health. It also contributes to enhancing desire and sexual ability.

Regarding certain habits and their negative or positive impact on sexual performance, ability, and desire, Dr. Hossam says that some habits negatively affect sexual desire and performance, most notably smoking, drug addiction, and alcohol consumption.

Beneficial Supplements and Harmful Medications

Regarding medications and their role in improving the sexual relationship between spouses, Dr. Hossam says that medications are divided into two types: nutritional supplements and known drugs for known diseases.

As for nutritional supplements, there are many types, most of which are beneficial to humans. Many doctors use them in their prescriptions to treat weak sexual desire.

He mentions herbal supplements, such as the plants Tribulus terrestris (Haska) and Tongkat Ali, which are said to raise testosterone levels and thereby increase sexual desire in both men and women. However, to date, this claim is not 100% scientifically proven.

Despite the lack of scientifically proven relationship between supplements and enhancing sexual desire, Dr. Hossam says this does not prevent the existence of some nutritional supplements that can be taken as medicine or by focusing on eating them in specific foods. An example is the amino acid L-Arginine (LRG), available in tablet form and in large quantities in very simple, accessible things like pumpkin seeds.

Diabetes and Blood Pressure Medications

As for well-known drugs that treat known diseases, according to Dr. Hossam, many are useful in improving desire and enhancing ability, such as medications that treat diabetes. This is because diabetes weakens sexual desire in those affected. Controlling blood sugar levels is very important for enhancing sexual desire.

There are other medications that weaken desire and negatively affect sexual ability, most notably medications for psychological and neurological conditions, whether tranquilizers, sedatives, antidepressants, or anti-hysteria drugs, as well as blood pressure medications. Most of them lead to sexual problems in both men and women.

The professor of andrology and male infertility warned that some medications prescribed to enhance sexual ability may have serious side effects. They may lead to a sudden drop in blood pressure or cause a problem in the heart muscle. They must be used under medical supervision.

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