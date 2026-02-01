High-Level Meeting in Herat Advances Major Regional Energy and Transit Corridors

Herat, Afghanistan – February 1, 2026 – In a significant step for regional integration, senior officials from Afghanistan and Turkmenistan convened in Herat on Sunday to chart the course for multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects, including the long-pending TAPI gas pipeline and key railway links.

The high-profile delegation was led by Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov. The meeting underscored a shared commitment to transforming Central and South Asia’s economic landscape through enhanced connectivity.

Strategic Projects Take Center Stage

The talks provided a comprehensive review of several flagship initiatives:

TAPI Gas Pipeline: Both parties noted accelerated progress, with Minister Meredov announcing that pipeline construction is projected to reach Herat city by the end of 2026. In a major development, Deputy PM Baradar revealed that Saudi Arabia’s Delta International Company has expressed wide-ranging interest in investing. This includes financing for gas offtake, expansion of Turkmen gas fields, and crucially, the construction of the Afghan section of the pipeline from Ghorian (Herat) to Spin Boldak (Kandahar), extending to the Indian border. Delta International is also proposed to build a modern gas hub at Pakistan’s Gwadar port.

Railway Development: A key point of discussion was the Torghundi-Herat railway link, a vital segment connecting Central Asia to Afghan networks. Baradar urged Turkmenistan to clarify its commitment, highlighting Kazakhstan’s strong interest in seeing the project realized. In response, FM Meredov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to invest , disclosing that practical groundwork has already commenced at the Torghundi border crossing.

Energy & Power (TAP): Afghanistan reaffirmed its readiness to finalize the route map for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity transmission project. Baradar pledged Afghanistan’s full cooperation in transmitting power to its northwestern districts of Bala Murghab, Khomab, and Qarqin. Turkmenistan, for its part, declared its preparedness to significantly increase electricity exports to Afghanistan via five separate transmission routes.

Broader Economic Cooperation

The agenda extended beyond mega-projects. The two nations discussed:

Expanding bilateral trade and removing commercial barriers.

Enhancing banking sector cooperation to facilitate smoother financial transactions for infrastructure and trade.

Creating job opportunities for Afghans through the implementation of these projects, a point strongly emphasized by Baradar.

Joint management models for ongoing and future economic initiatives across multiple sectors.

A Foundation for Regional Stability

In his remarks, FM Meredov thanked the Afghan administration for its support in advancing the TAPI project, emphasizing the necessity of close coordination to maintain momentum. Deputy PM Baradar framed the projects as catalysts for stronger regional ties and sustainable economic growth for Afghanistan.

The meeting concluded with technical teams from both countries presenting detailed progress reports, signaling a shift from dialogue to actionable execution. The outcomes of the Herat summit are poised to attract further international investment and mark a pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s role as a central land bridge in Eurasia.

In Attendance:

For Afghanistan: Ministers of Mines and Petroleum (Hedayatullah Badri) and Energy and Water (Mohammad Younus Akhundzada).

For Turkmenistan: Ministers of Transport and Railways, senior state officials, and the head of the Turkmengaz state company.

