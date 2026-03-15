India Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes in Afghanistan, Calls for Regional Stability

The government of India has strongly condemned recent airstrikes by Pakistan inside Afghanistan that reportedly killed civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure, according to a statement issued Saturday by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said the strikes represent “yet another aggressive action by Pakistani institutions that remain fundamentally hostile to the idea of a peaceful, sovereign, and independent Afghanistan.” He emphasized that such actions undermine regional peace and security.

He added that India once again stresses that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan must be fully respected, calling on all sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further destabilize an already fragile region. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and supports all efforts aimed at ensuring their safety and security,” the spokesperson further stated.

Pakistan carried out the airstrikes on Thursday, reportedly targeting locations in four Afghan provinces, including the capital Kabul, as well as Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika provinces. These strikes mark a significant escalation in cross-border tensions.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), at least four civilians were killed and fourteen others, including women and children, were injured in the strikes in Kabul. No casualties were immediately reported from the other provinces, though reports of damage continue to emerge.

Pakistan’s military claimed the strikes targeted “terrorist facilities,” alleging that the sites were being used by militant groups, specifically naming the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. However, Afghan authorities, including the Taliban-run administration, vehemently rejected this claim and provided evidence of civilian infrastructure being damaged. Officials in Afghanistan confirmed that a fuel depot belonging to the private airline Kam Air in Kandahar was directly hit during the attack. The airline later confirmed that the fuel storage facility targeted in the strike belonged to the company and suffered significant damage, disrupting operations.

This incident is the latest in a series of escalating confrontations between Pakistan and the Taliban administration. Tensions have been mounting for months, largely over security concerns along the contested Durand Line border and Islamabad’s persistent accusations that militant groups, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghan territory with impunity.

Recent clashes along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border have further strained relations, with both sides reporting casualties and accusing each other of initiating attacks in disputed border areas. The Taliban authorities have claimed their forces have responded to Pakistani military actions along the frontier, while Pakistan insists it is targeting militant networks that threaten its internal security. The international community has expressed concern over the escalating violence, urging both neighbors to pursue dialogue and a peaceful resolution to their differences.

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