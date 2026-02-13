India Donates Tetanus-Diphtheria Vaccines to Afghanistan to Strengthen Immunization Efforts

India has provided a substantial consignment of Tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Afghanistan to support the country’s national immunization programs and bolster preventive healthcare services.

According to an announcement by the Taliban’s public health authorities, the donation comprises 131 cartons of Td vaccine, which will be used to expand vaccination coverage across vulnerable communities. Each vial contains ten doses, and with each carton holding 768 doses, the total shipment is expected to significantly contribute to ongoing immunization campaigns.

Officials stated that the vaccines will play a crucial role in strengthening preventive healthcare services, particularly in areas with limited access to medical facilities. The move is part of broader efforts to curb the spread of diphtheria and tetanus—both potentially fatal but vaccine-preventable diseases—among at-risk populations.

This donation follows India’s recent delivery of approximately 9.5 tons of life-saving anti-cancer medicines to Afghanistan, following continued efforts to secure additional humanitarian health assistance. These initiatives reflect India’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Afghan people through medical aid and capacity-building efforts, despite the absence of diplomatic recognition of the Taliban administration.

Afghanistan’s healthcare system remains heavily dependent on international assistance amid severe economic challenges and restricted access to essential medical supplies. The situation has been further complicated by the Taliban’s recent ban on importing medicines from Pakistan, which has raised serious concerns over potential supply shortages. The ban has also strained already fragile trade relations between the two neighboring countries, heightening fears of disruptions in the availability of critical drugs and medical commodities.

Health experts warn that consistent vaccination programs are more vital than ever to prevent disease outbreaks, especially in underserved regions where basic healthcare infrastructure remains weak or inaccessible. They emphasize that sustained international support is essential to fill gaps in immunization coverage and protect millions of children and adults from preventable diseases.

India’s latest vaccine donation is seen as a timely intervention that reinforces public health resilience in Afghanistan during a period of profound uncertainty.

Donate Here