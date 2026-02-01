From Salman Khan to Rohit Shetty: The Alarming Rise of Celebrity Shooting Cases in Bollywood

Mumbai/Hyderabad: The line between high-octane cinematic action and terrifying real-life violence is blurring for India’s entertainment elite. In recent years, Bollywood has witnessed a disturbing surge in targeted shooting incidents involving its biggest names—actors, filmmakers, singers, and social media stars. These brazen attacks, occurring outside homes, offices, and family residences, have, thankfully, largely resulted in no physical injuries. However, they have irrevocably shattered the sense of security for the fraternity, raising urgent questions about celebrity safety, the nexus of organized crime, and the chilling replication of movie-style intimidation on the streets.

The latest episode to send shockwaves through the industry involved director Rohit Shetty, the mastermind behind blockbuster action franchises. In a stark case of life imitating art, unknown assailants fired four rounds outside his Juhu residence in Mumbai on the night of January 31, 2026. While no one was injured, the symbolism was potent: the purveyor of reel-life stunts faced very real danger. The Mumbai Police response was swift, forming multiple Crime Branch teams to investigate and heightening security around his home—a clear indicator that no level of fame offers immunity.

This incident is not an isolated one but part of a worrying pattern that has escalated over the past two years.

A Timeline of Targeted Terror: Incidents That Shook the Nation

Salman Khan: The Galaxy Apartments Attack (2024)

The most high-profile case occurred on April 14, 2024, when bike-borne shooters opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility, referencing longstanding threats against the actor. The attack triggered a massive security overhaul for Khan and served as a grim wake-up call for the entire industry, signaling that even the most iconic stars were vulnerable. Disha Patani’s Family Home: The Reach of Retaliation (2025)

Proving that threats extend beyond Mumbai’s film districts, gunmen fired 8-10 bullets at the family home of actress Disha Patani in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on September 12, 2025. Initial reports suggested the involvement of the Goldy Brar gang, allegedly over a dispute linked to her sister. This incident highlighted a dangerous expansion of the threat landscape to celebrities’ families in non-metro locations. Elvish Yadav: When Digital Fame Draws Deadly Fire (2025)

The new era of celebrity was implicated when social media superstar Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram house was sprayed with over 24 bullets on August 17, 2025. Yadav was absent, but his family was inside during the attack. This case underscored that immense online influence can attract the same perilous real-world consequences as traditional stardom. Kangana Ranaut: The Price of Being Outspoken

Actress Kangana Ranaut, never one to mince words, has also been a target. A firing incident outside her residence, though causing no injuries, amplified concerns that vocal celebrities, particularly those involved in political or controversial discourse, may be at heightened risk, adding a layer of ideological intimidation to the threats. AP Dhillon: The Transnational Threat (2024)

Demonstrating the global reach of these criminal networks, Punjabi singer and music producer AP Dhillon was attacked outside his home in Canada in September 2024. Investigators linked the assailants to an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly due to Dhillon’s Bollywood connections. It was a stark message that geography is no guarantee of safety. Kapil Sharma: Businesses in the Crosshairs

Comedian and talk show host Kapil Sharma faced gunfire outside his restaurant in Canada. While unharmed, the incident revealed that not just individuals, but their commercial ventures and extended ecosystems could become targets for intimidation or extortion.

Echoes from the Past: A History of Violence

The current wave of attacks has grim predecessors that continue to haunt public memory:

Rakesh Roshan (2000): The renowned filmmaker was shot and injured outside his office by hired assailants in a case allegedly linked to film industry rivalry. He survived after major surgery.

Govinda: In a bizarre and shocking incident, the actor was accidentally shot with his own licensed firearm, highlighting the pervasive anxiety and culture of self-protection that can sometimes backfire.

Kamaal R. Khan (KRK): The self-styled critic and actor recently returned to headlines after securing bail in a case related to an open-firing incident, reminding the public of the legal entanglements that often follow such acts of violence.

The Larger Narrative: Safety, Syndicates, and a Society On Edge

These incidents collectively paint a troubling picture. The investigations frequently point to the involvement of organized crime syndicates like those led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, operating from within prisons. Motives appear to range from extortion and settling personal/professional scores to issuing threats on behalf of third parties. The psychological impact on the victims, their families, and the artistic community is profound, creating an atmosphere of fear that stifles creativity and freedom.

The response has been reactive—a scramble to upgrade security protocols, deploy armed guards, and install advanced surveillance after each attack. However, experts are calling for a more proactive, systemic approach involving better intelligence gathering, stricter monitoring of prison communications, and a concerted effort to dismantle the financial and operational networks of the gangs targeting celebrities. As the glitz of Bollywood continues to captivate millions, the shadow of gunfire at its gates grows longer, demanding more than just a cinematic solution.

