World Health Organization Delivers Critical Oxygen Supplies to Hospitals Across Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered a major shipment of vital medical oxygen supplies to 23 hospitals across Afghanistan, including 12 facilities in the capital, Kabul, and others in 11 additional provinces. The announcement was made on Thursday, February 5.

This intervention aims to directly strengthen patient safety and improve the quality of medical care in a healthcare system grappling with severe shortages of essential supplies. The deliveries are expected to bolster the treatment of patients with respiratory illnesses, post-operative cases, and critically ill children, for whom oxygen is a lifesaving resource.

“The timely availability of medical oxygen is a cornerstone of effective clinical care,” said a WHO spokesperson. “This support will help health workers provide safer and more reliable treatment services, ultimately saving lives.”

The consignment was facilitated through contributions from key donors and partners, including UNITAID. It arrives amidst a dire humanitarian and health crisis. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that over 14 million people in Afghanistan will require health assistance in 2024, underscoring the massive scale of need.

Afghanistan’s health facilities have long faced deficits in essential equipment and supplies, a situation that has severely impacted service delivery. Concurrent crises are exacerbating the strain on the system. UNICEF reports that approximately 3.7 million Afghan children suffer from acute malnutrition each year, a condition that requires comprehensive medical support and further burdens hospital resources.

While the oxygen delivery will alleviate immediate operational pressures on receiving hospitals, international aid agencies emphasize that this is a stopgap measure. They warn that without sustained and predictable international funding, the gains will be short-lived.

“One shipment addresses an acute need, but it does not resolve the chronic systemic challenges,” noted a humanitarian official. “Long-term stability of Afghanistan’s healthcare system depends on continuous support for supply chains, health worker salaries, and primary care infrastructure to prevent crises before they require hospital intervention.”

The WHO and partner agencies continue to call for urgent and renewed commitments from the international community to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s health sector and to safeguard the well-being of its vulnerable population.