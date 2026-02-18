UN Warns 740,000 Women Detained Globally, Calls for Urgent Prison Reforms

GENEVA — A group of United Nations experts issued a stark warning on Wednesday, revealing that over 740,000 women and girls are currently held in detention facilities worldwide. The experts are urgently calling on member states to implement sweeping protections to address the soaring incarceration rates and heightened risks of abuse faced by this vulnerable population.

In a statement released to mark the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), the specialists highlighted a 60 percent surge in the female prison population since the year 2000. This dramatic increase means women now constitute approximately seven percent of the global prisoner population, a demographic shift that demands immediate attention.

The UN experts emphasized that access to justice, security, and basic dignity for women in detention remains critically insufficient. They pointed out that the vast majority are imprisoned for non-violent offenses directly linked to cycles of poverty. Common pathways to incarceration include the inability to pay crippling fines, convictions related to survival crimes, and the enforcement of punitive drug policies that disproportionately impact women, particularly those in low-income brackets.

Once inside the system, detained women face a “heightened risk” of abuse and neglect. The UN statement detailed a litany of abusive conditions, including:

Sexual and gender-based violence: Women are particularly vulnerable to violence and exploitation by both staff and other inmates.

Inadequate healthcare: Facilities often lack essential services, with a critical shortage of gynecological care, mental health support, and services tailored for pregnant women and mothers with children.

Overcrowding and degrading conditions: Overcrowding exacerbates tensions, increases health risks, and strips women of their basic human dignity.

To combat this crisis, the UN experts are urging governments to undertake a comprehensive review of criminal laws and their application. They stressed the need to shift focus away from punitive measures for non-violent, poverty-driven offenses and towards community-based alternatives.

Key recommendations from the experts include:

Decriminalizing petty and status offenses and prioritizing non-custodial measures.

Investing in community-led and women-led organizations that provide critical protection, legal aid, and social support as an alternative to imprisonment.

Ensuring gender-sensitive justice systems that recognize the specific pathways that lead women into conflict with the law, as well as their unique needs within the system.

The call to action serves as a powerful precursor to the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, underscoring that prison reform and the implementation of gender-sensitive policies are not just criminal justice issues, but fundamental human rights imperatives essential for achieving global gender equality. The experts concluded by urging all nations to guarantee the safety and dignity of women in detention, to drastically reduce the criminalization of non-violent offenses, and to prioritize justice systems that respond to the realities of women’s lives.

