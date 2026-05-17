Managed Competition and Selective Partnership in U.S.–China Relations

A Strategic Perspective from Washington

U.S.–China relations are undergoing a profound strategic transformation that reflects the international system’s transition from the unipolar order that emerged after the Cold War to a more complex era characterized by multiple centers of power and influence. From Washington’s perspective, China is no longer viewed merely as a rising economic power operating within the existing international order; rather, it is increasingly perceived as a comprehensive strategic competitor capable of reshaping global balances of power in technology, trade, security, and geopolitical influence. Consequently, the relationship with China has become the central issue of American grand strategy in the twenty-first century, as the future of U.S. global leadership is closely tied to its ability to manage this challenge without descending into comprehensive confrontation or losing its strategic primacy.

Washington views China’s rise as extending far beyond economic growth. It is seen as a long-term strategic project aimed at redistributing global power. Over recent decades, Beijing has significantly expanded its role in the global economy, strengthened its position within supply chains, and rapidly advanced its technological and military capabilities. At the same time, China has broadened its diplomatic reach through the Belt and Road Initiative, gaining geopolitical influence across Asia, Africa, and Latin America—developments that the United States regards as a structural shift affecting its traditional interests and global influence.

In this context, the United States seeks to preserve the international order established after the Second World War, which enabled its global leadership. Accordingly, Washington has begun recalibrating its strategic priorities, strengthening alliances, and shifting greater military focus toward the Indo-Pacific region as the principal arena of competition with China. Its approach is based on a strategy of “flexible containment,” aimed at limiting Chinese influence without pursuing direct confrontation or complete disengagement, while maintaining overall international stability.

Technological competition lies at the heart of this complex relationship. Washington believes that leadership in advanced technologies including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and telecommunications will shape the future global balance of power. As a result, the United States has imposed restrictions on the export of sensitive technologies to China and tightened oversight of bilateral investments in strategic sectors in an effort to slow Beijing’s progress in areas with significant military and economic implications. American policymakers fear that Chinese technological dominance in these sectors could undermine the existing military and economic balance.

Despite the intensity of this rivalry, the United States recognizes that comprehensive confrontation with China would impose severe costs on the global economy and international stability. Unlike the Cold War relationship with the Soviet Union, the U.S. and Chinese economies are deeply interconnected. Any large-scale conflict could disrupt global supply chains, accelerate inflation, and destabilize international financial systems. Therefore, Washington increasingly favors a model of managed competition based on deterrence and strategic balance, while preserving channels of communication and dialogue to avoid unintended escalation.

Taiwan remains one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the bilateral relationship, representing a critical test of American deterrence credibility in Asia. While China considers Taiwan an integral part of its sovereignty, the United States views any forcible change to the status quo as a threat to regional stability. Consequently, Washington continues to pursue a policy of “strategic ambiguity,” supporting Taiwan’s defensive capabilities without making an explicit military commitment, thereby seeking both deterrence and de-escalation simultaneously.

At the regional level, the United States is working to strengthen a network of multilateral alliances involving Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India in order to balance China’s expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific. These alliances constitute a central pillar of a long-term strategy designed to ensure freedom of navigation, protect critical maritime routes, and prevent any single power from dominating the region.

Meanwhile, the Middle East is witnessing a shift in the nature of competition between the two powers. As direct American military engagement gradually declines, China is expanding its economic presence through investments in energy and infrastructure. This divergence is creating a new form of indirect competition based more on economics and development than on military confrontation. Nevertheless, potential understandings between Washington and Beijing regarding sensitive regional issues such as the Iranian file, energy security, and international trade corridors could help reduce tensions and encourage more pragmatic approaches to crisis management.

Despite ongoing rivalry, Washington still considers cooperation with China necessary in several global areas, including climate change, public health security, and international financial stability. However, such cooperation remains selective and limited, driven more by the management of disagreements than by the pursuit of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

U.S.–China relations are therefore evolving toward a hybrid model that combines deterrence, competition, and selective cooperation. Washington does not seek direct military confrontation, yet it is equally determined to prevent China from reshaping the international order according to its own vision. To that end, the United States continues to strengthen its economic and technological capacities, support domestic manufacturing, and reduce external dependencies as part of a broader internal restructuring strategy aimed at responding to the Chinese challenge.

This competition also extends into the ideological and normative sphere. The United States promotes the liberal democratic model, whereas China presents a model centered on a developmental state that prioritizes stability and economic growth. This divergence deepens competing visions of international order and further complicates the relationship between the two powers.

In conclusion, U.S.–China relations appear to be entering a prolonged phase of managed strategic competition in which economic, technological, and geopolitical dimensions intersect within an unresolved global struggle. The relationship is likely to remain governed by a delicate balance of deterrence, dialogue, and selective cooperation, reflecting the emerging international order shaped by dynamic equilibrium among major powers.

The original article was published in Arabic on the White House platform in Washington, D.C.

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