Oscar-Winning Irish Musician Glen Hansard Dies in Motorcycle Crash at 56

Glen Hansard, the beloved Irish musician who won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008 for the indie film Once and fronted the iconic rock band The Frames, died early Wednesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Dublin. He was 56.

His management company, ATC Management, confirmed the news in a statement: “With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road-traffic accident in Dublin.”

Irish police reported that a man in his 50s was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in the west of the city. Emergency services were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT), but Hansard was pronounced dead after treatment at the scene.

A Life in Music

Born in Dublin, Hansard left school at 13 and began busking on the city’s streets, honing the raw, emotive style that would define his career. In 1990, he formed The Frames, a band that quickly became a cornerstone of Irish rock. Over the next four decades, Hansard remained a constant, magnetic presence on the national music scene both as a bandleader and a solo artist.

His solo work earned a Grammy nomination in 2016, and he collaborated extensively with Markéta Irglová, his Once co-star and fellow Oscar winner. Together, they performed as The Swell Season, releasing albums that echoed the tender, folk-inflected intimacy of the film.

Once, shot on a shoestring budget with handheld camcorders, told the story of a street musician who falls for a young Czech immigrant. Its aching centerpiece, “Falling Slowly,” became an anthem of quiet longing and won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Accepting the trophy from presenter John Travolta, a visibly stunned Hansard said: “What are we doing here? This is mad.”

The film’s soundtrack, composed largely by Hansard and Irglová, later inspired a Broadway adaptation that won eight Tony Awards in 2012. Prior to Once, Hansard’s only acting credit was a small role as a band member in Alan Parker’s 1991 cult classic The Commitments.

Tributes from Across the Globe

News of Hansard’s death sent shockwaves through the music world. Bruce Springsteen, who had shared a stage with Hansard on multiple occasions, said in a statement: “My band and I are heartbroken. Glen was a great musician, a good friend, and a generous and gracious man. He will be deeply missed.”

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin paid tribute to Hansard as an artist “who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape,” while countless fans and fellow musicians took to social media to honor his legacy.

A Giant in the Fight Against Homelessness

Beyond his musical achievements, Hansard was equally celebrated for his philanthropy. In 2010, at the height of Ireland’s financial crisis, he started an annual Christmas Eve busk in Dublin to raise funds for the Dublin Simon Community, a charity supporting people experiencing homelessness. The event grew into a beloved national tradition, featuring guest appearances from Bono, Sinéad O’Connor, and Shane MacGowan. Over the years, it has raised more than €2 million for the cause.

The Dublin Simon Community called Hansard “a giant in the fight against homelessness,” adding: “His kindness, his voice, and his unwavering commitment to those in need will never be forgotten.”

In a poignant final public gesture, Hansard led a rendition of The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” at Shane MacGowan’s funeral in 2023 a testament to the deep friendships he cultivated across Ireland’s music community.

Family and Legacy

Hansard is survived by his wife, Maire Saaritsa, and their three-year-old son, Christy. His family has requested privacy as they grieve.

As Ireland mourns one of its most authentic and generous musical voices, tributes continue to pour in—not just for the artist who won Oscars and Grammys, but for the busker who never forgot where he came from, and who used his fame to lift others.

Glen Hansard, 1970–2026. His music and his heart will echo for generations.

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