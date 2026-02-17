Vijay-Rashmika’s wedding: Hyd reception rumoured guest list

The wedding buzz surrounding Tollywood’s most beloved couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has reached a fever pitch. While the pair remains officially tight-lipped, a leaked wedding invitation and multiple media reports have seemingly confirmed that the duo is set to begin a new chapter together. According to the viral invite, they will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a private ceremony in Udaipur, followed by a star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026 .

The Viral Wedding Invite and Venue Details

The internet was set ablaze after what appears to be a personal invitation from Vijay began circulating on social media. The invite is formatted as a heartfelt letter, sharing “some special news” and describing the wedding as an intimate affair with close friends and family. While the Udaipur venue remains undisclosed, the invite specifically mentions the March 4 reception at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad .

Intriguingly, reports suggest the couple turned down a monumental ₹60 crore offer from a major OTT platform (reportedly Netflix) that wanted to stream the wedding exclusively. The duo allegedly declined the deal to maintain the privacy and sanctity of their personal moment .

Vijay Meets CM Revanth Reddy

Adding fuel to the fire, Vijay Deverakonda recently met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Although the meeting was not officially linked to the wedding, fans and industry insiders were quick to speculate that it was a formal invitation call, further solidifying the belief that high-profile political figures will be part of the celebrations .

Rumoured Guest List for the Hyderabad Reception

While the Udaipur wedding is expected to be a private family affair, the Hyderabad reception on March 4 is rumoured to be a grand, star-studded gala. According to viral reports and lists published by several news outlets, here are the celebrities expected to grace the occasion :

South Indian Film Industry:

Allu Arjun

Chiranjeevi

Mahesh Babu

Director Sukumar

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga (who directed Rashmika in Animal)

Dulquer Salmaan

Pooja Hegde

Bollywood Celebrities:

Salman Khan

Shahid Kapoor (Rashmika’s co-star in Cocktail 2)

Kriti Sanon

Vicky Kaushal

Karan Johar

Kiara Advani

Mrunal Thakur

Ananya Panday

The Love Story Timeline

Vijay and Rashmika, often dubbed “Vijmika” by fans, first sparked dating rumours after their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam (2018) and later Dear Comrade (2019) . After years of speculation, reports confirmed that the couple got secretly engaged in October 2025 in a private ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, attended only by close family . Since then, both have been spotted wearing rings, with Rashmika subtly flaunting her diamond ring on social media, much to the delight of fans .

With the date fast approaching, the industry and fans alike are holding their breath for an official confirmation from the stars themselves.

