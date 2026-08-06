325 Afghan migrants were released from Pakistani prisons and returned home

KABUL – A total of 325 Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan after being released from detention centres and prisons across Pakistan, the country’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation confirmed on Thursday.

In an official statement, the ministry identified the returnees as comprising families, children, and single adults, many of whom had been held in Pakistani custody for various lengths of time and on a range of charges from minor immigration violations to more serious criminal allegations. While the ministry did not specify the exact nature of each case, it noted that all those released had completed their legal proceedings or benefited from recent administrative reviews.

According to the ministry’s breakdown, 156 of the returnees entered Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, a key gateway for trade and travel with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The remaining 169 individuals crossed via the Spin Boldak border point in southern Kandahar province, which connects to Pakistan’s Balochistan province a route frequently used by migrants from the southern and western parts of Afghanistan.

Upon arrival, the ministry said, all returnees were processed at designated reception and transit centres, where they received initial medical screenings, food, and temporary shelter. They were subsequently registered and provided with transport assistance to their respective home provinces, with logistical and financial support coming from partner organisations, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and several Afghan humanitarian NGOs.

The latest repatriation effort unfolds against a backdrop of growing pressure on Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan. Over the past year, Pakistani authorities have intensified crackdowns on undocumented foreign nationals, leading to widespread arrests, detentions, and forced deportations. Many of those affected have cited documentation hurdles, expired visas, or the inability to secure renewal permits issues that have been exacerbated by shifting bilateral policies between Kabul and Islamabad.

Human rights groups have voiced concern over the treatment of Afghan migrants in Pakistani detention facilities, calling for greater transparency and consular access. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s refugee ministry has reiterated its appeal to international donors and aid agencies for additional resources to support the reintegration of returnees, many of whom have lost their livelihoods and homes after years or even decades living abroad.

The ministry did not indicate whether further mass releases are expected in the coming days, but acknowledged that coordination with Pakistani authorities remains ongoing to facilitate the safe and dignified return of all Afghan nationals who wish to go back.

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