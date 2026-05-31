WHO Urges Stronger Action Against Tobacco Use in Afghanistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for intensified efforts to combat tobacco use in Afghanistan, warning that the tobacco industry continues to employ deceptive marketing strategies that undermine public health and place millions of people at risk of serious disease and premature death.

Marking World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31, WHO Afghanistan urged government institutions, healthcare providers, educators, community leaders, and families to work together to reduce tobacco consumption and protect future generations from nicotine addiction.

In a statement released on Sunday, the organization highlighted how tobacco companies often conceal the devastating health consequences of smoking through misleading advertising, attractive packaging, and flavored tobacco products designed to appeal to young people. WHO warned that such tactics continue to target vulnerable populations, particularly adolescents and first-time users, encouraging experimentation that can quickly develop into lifelong addiction.

“Exposing the tactics used by the tobacco industry is essential to building a healthier future for Afghanistan,” said Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative in Afghanistan. “Protecting people from the harmful effects of tobacco is a shared responsibility that requires the commitment of families, communities, health professionals, policymakers, and civil society.”

The organization emphasized that tobacco use remains one of the world’s most serious public health challenges. According to WHO estimates, tobacco kills more than eight million people each year globally. More than seven million of these deaths result from direct tobacco use, while approximately 1.3 million deaths are linked to exposure to second-hand smoke. Women, children, and non-smoking family members are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of passive smoking.

Medical experts warn that tobacco consumption significantly increases the risk of numerous life-threatening diseases, including heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory illnesses. Smoking has also been linked to weakened immune function, complications during pregnancy, and reduced overall quality of life.

Beyond its health consequences, tobacco use imposes a substantial economic burden on families and national healthcare systems. Public health specialists note that money spent on tobacco products often diverts household resources away from essential needs such as food, education, and healthcare. At the same time, treating tobacco-related illnesses places increasing pressure on already strained healthcare services.

WHO stressed that creating smoke-free environments in homes, schools, workplaces, and public spaces is critical to protecting non-smokers from exposure to harmful tobacco smoke. The organization also encouraged greater investment in smoking cessation services, including counseling programs, public awareness campaigns, and support mechanisms to help smokers quit successfully.

Public health advocates argue that stronger tobacco-control measures—including restrictions on tobacco advertising, higher taxes on tobacco products, prominent health warnings on packaging, and enforcement of smoke-free laws—have proven effective in reducing tobacco use in many countries and could yield significant health benefits in Afghanistan as well.

This year’s World No Tobacco Day campaign focuses on exposing the strategies used by the tobacco and nicotine industries to attract consumers and sustain addiction. WHO says raising awareness about these tactics is a vital step toward reducing tobacco consumption and preventing future generations from becoming dependent on nicotine products.

As Afghanistan continues to face numerous health and development challenges, WHO officials stressed that reducing tobacco use remains a cost-effective and achievable public health priority. They called for sustained cooperation among government authorities, healthcare institutions, educators, religious leaders, community organizations, and the public to create a healthier, smoke-free future for all Afghans.

“Every step taken to prevent tobacco use today,” WHO noted, “helps save lives tomorrow and contributes to a stronger, healthier society for generations to come.”

Donate Here