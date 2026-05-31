All Eyes on Ahmedabad as RCB and Gujarat Titans Clash in IPL 2026 Final

Championship history, star power, and a packed Narendra Modi Stadium set the stage for a blockbuster season finale

Cricket fans around the world are preparing for one of the most anticipated matches of the year as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The title showdown, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Kabul time, will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, giving millions of cricket enthusiasts the chance to witness two of the tournament’s most dominant teams battle for the coveted IPL trophy.

After nearly two months of thrilling cricket, dramatic finishes, and standout individual performances, the 2026 IPL season now comes down to one final contest between two sides packed with international stars and match-winners.

RCB Chasing Rare Back-to-Back Titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the final with history within reach. Having captured their long-awaited maiden IPL championship in 2025, RCB now have the opportunity to become only the third franchise in tournament history to successfully defend an IPL title, joining the elite company of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Bengaluru secured their place in the final in emphatic fashion by defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Led by captain Rajat Patidar, RCB produced one of the most dominant performances ever seen in an IPL playoff match.

Patidar stunned the Ahmedabad crowd with a breathtaking unbeaten 93 from just 33 deliveries, powering Bengaluru to 254 for 5—the highest total ever recorded in an IPL playoff. The bowlers then completed the job with a crushing 92-run victory, underlining why RCB have been regarded as one of the tournament favorites throughout the season.

Patidar’s rise as a captain has been one of the stories of the IPL over the past two years. After guiding Bengaluru to its first-ever championship last season, he now stands on the verge of achieving something even more remarkable. Another victory would place him alongside legendary IPL-winning captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma among the select few leaders to successfully retain the title.

Kohli Continues to Lead the Way

As he has done throughout much of his illustrious career, Virat Kohli has once again been at the heart of Bengaluru’s success.

The former India captain enters the final as RCB’s leading run-scorer with 600 runs this season, combining consistency with crucial performances in high-pressure matches. Kohli has been well supported by Devdutt Padikkal and Patidar, giving Bengaluru one of the most dangerous batting lineups in the competition.

With the ball, veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has enjoyed a remarkable campaign. His 28 wickets have made him one of the leading contenders for the Purple Cap and provided RCB with vital breakthroughs throughout the season.

Gujarat Titans Seeking Second IPL Crown

Standing in Bengaluru’s way are the Gujarat Titans, one of the IPL’s most successful modern franchises.

Champions in 2022 and runners-up in 2023, Gujarat have reached their third IPL final in just five seasons. Despite suffering a heavy defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, the Titans showed impressive resilience by bouncing back to defeat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2.

Captain Shubman Gill led the recovery with a magnificent century as Gujarat chased down 215 runs—the highest successful run chase in the franchise’s IPL history.

Gill’s leadership and batting have been central to Gujarat’s campaign. Together with opening partner Sai Sudharsan, he has formed arguably the most productive batting partnership of the season. The duo has accumulated more than 1,400 runs between them, repeatedly giving Gujarat strong starts and putting opposition bowling attacks under immense pressure.

Gill enters the final with 722 runs, while Sudharsan has amassed 710, leaving both players firmly in contention for the Orange Cap awarded to the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Key Battles Could Decide the Trophy

The final is expected to feature several fascinating individual contests that could ultimately determine the destination of the IPL trophy.

One of the most significant battles will be between Gujarat’s explosive opening pair and Bengaluru’s experienced bowling attack. If Gill and Sudharsan can provide another strong start, Gujarat will fancy their chances of posting or chasing a daunting total.

Equally important will be the contest between RCB’s powerful middle order and South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has been among the standout performers of the season. Rabada enters the final as one of the league’s leading wicket-takers and will be tasked with containing the likes of Kohli, Patidar, and Padikkal during the crucial middle overs.

The race for the Purple Cap also remains alive, adding another layer of intrigue to the championship match, with Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kumar both among the leading contenders.

A Rivalry Growing in Significance

Although Gujarat Titans joined the IPL only a few years ago, matches between these two sides have quickly developed into one of the tournament’s most competitive rivalries.

The teams have met nine times in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru holding a slight edge, winning five matches compared to Gujarat’s four. During the current season, they have faced each other three times, with Bengaluru emerging victorious on two occasions while Gujarat claimed one win.

However, statistics and past meetings may count for little once the final begins.

Familiar Territory for Both Teams

The Narendra Modi Stadium provides an ideal backdrop for the season finale. As the world’s largest cricket stadium, it has hosted some of the IPL’s most memorable moments and championship celebrations.

Both finalists have enjoyed success at the venue. Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden IPL title there in 2022, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their historic first championship triumph at the same ground last year.

That shared history adds another compelling storyline to a match already filled with significance.

A Fitting Finale

With championship history at stake, some of the world’s best cricketers on display, and millions of viewers expected to tune in across South Asia and beyond, Sunday’s IPL final promises to deliver a spectacular conclusion to another memorable season.

Whether Bengaluru make history with back-to-back titles or Gujarat reclaim the crown for a second time, cricket fans can expect an evening of high drama, intense competition, and world-class entertainment.

Afghan cricket fans can watch all the action live on Ariana Television this evening as the IPL 2026 champion is crowned in Ahmedabad.

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