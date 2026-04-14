Afghan Spin Maestro Rashid Khan Joins WCA Player Advisory Board

Afghanistan’s legendary leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed to the Player Advisory Board (PAB) of the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA), marking a significant step for Afghan representation in global player leadership.

The WCA announced a series of updates to its Player Advisory Board on [insert date], aiming to strengthen the collective voice of cricketers at a pivotal moment for the international game. The changes come as cricket navigates challenges related to scheduling, workload management, and the expansion of global events.

Rashid joins a group of newly appointed members, including New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Maddy Green, as part of the latest board restructuring. Their inclusion reflects the WCA’s commitment to broader geographical and gender-balanced representation.

The updated PAB members now include:

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Wayne Madsen (Italy)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Maddy Green (New Zealand)

Mitchell and Green replace outgoing New Zealand representatives Tim Southee (who recently retired from international cricket) and Sophie Devine. The WCA thanked both Southee and Devine for their contributions to player advocacy.

About the Player Advisory Board

Established in 2018, the WCA’s Player Advisory Board operates under the organization’s main board and works alongside its ongoing engagement with member players’ associations worldwide—including FICA (Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations) affiliated bodies. The PAB plays a central role in the WCA’s player-focused governance model, ensuring that the collective voice of cricketers is heard at the highest levels of decision-making.

The board now represents players from 17 of the leading cricketing nations, reflecting the WCA’s continued expansion and its push for inclusivity across Full Member and emerging Associate countries.

Key responsibilities of the PAB include:

Providing insights and guidance on major global issues such as ICC event structures, international scheduling, and player workloads.

Advising on commercial frameworks, including revenue distribution models and bilateral agreements.

Advocating for player welfare, contract transparency, and fairness in franchise leagues.

Serving as a consultative body for the WCA’s main board on matters affecting players worldwide.

With Rashid Khan one of the most influential and recognizable figures in modern cricket now on board, the WCA hopes to amplify the concerns and aspirations of players from non-traditional powerhouses, while continuing to push for a more balanced and sustainable future for the global game.

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