Secret Service says armed man killed after gunfire exchange near White House

An armed man was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire with United States Secret Service officers near the White House on Saturday evening, according to US authorities, in a security breach that briefly raised alarm around the heavily guarded presidential complex.

The US Secret Service said the suspect approached a security checkpoint close to the White House grounds before suddenly pulling a firearm from his bag and opening fire toward officers stationed at the perimeter. Security personnel immediately returned fire, striking the suspect during the confrontation.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials also confirmed that one civilian sustained injuries during the incident and was transported for medical treatment. The condition of the injured person has not been publicly disclosed.

Authorities said no Secret Service officers or White House security personnel were injured in the exchange.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had previously been issued a stay-away order barring him from the White House area. Law enforcement officials described him as an emotionally disturbed individual and said he had a history of prior concerning behavior, though further details have not yet been released.

Former President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the White House complex at the time of the shooting, according to several US media outlets, though officials said he was never in immediate danger due to extensive security protocols already in place.

The incident prompted an immediate lockdown of sections of the White House perimeter as heavily armed federal and local law enforcement officers flooded the area. Witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as nearby pedestrians were ordered to take cover or evacuate.

The shooting comes just weeks after another armed security scare near a Washington hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, an incident that also triggered emergency evacuations of senior government officials and heightened concerns over security vulnerabilities in the capital.

Saturday’s confrontation has once again drawn attention to persistent threats facing White House security and the challenges of protecting one of the most symbolically important and heavily secured locations in the United States.

Federal investigators, including the Secret Service and Washington Metropolitan Police, are continuing to examine the suspect’s motives, background, and possible connections. Authorities have not ruled out any potential factors, but early indications suggest the incident may have been isolated rather than part of a broader coordinated threat.

Officials said additional details would be released as the investigation progresses.

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