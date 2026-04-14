India Sends 13 Tonnes of Tuberculosis Vaccines to Afghanistan

India has delivered 13 tonnes of tuberculosis (TB) vaccines to Afghanistan in a bid to bolster the country’s fragile healthcare system and expand immunization coverage among children. The consignment, one of the largest vaccine shipments in recent months, aims to address critical gaps in preventive care exacerbated by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Monday that the shipment had been formally handed over to Afghanistan’s public health authorities. “This assistance reflects India’s continued humanitarian engagement with the people of Afghanistan,” Jaiswal said, emphasizing that New Delhi remains committed to supporting the nation despite the absence of diplomatic recognition of the Taliban-led administration.

The vaccines are expected to strengthen ongoing child immunization programs against tuberculosis, a major infectious disease that continues to pose severe health risks across Afghan provinces. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Afghanistan is among the highest TB-burden countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region, with thousands of unreported cases annually.

India has provided multiple rounds of medical and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan over the past year, including essential medicines, polio vaccines, nutritional supplements, and other critical health supplies. These deliveries are part of India’s broader regional assistance strategy, which prioritizes immediate relief while preserving long-standing people-to-people ties.

The latest shipment arrives amid growing international concern over declining healthcare access and a rising disease burden, particularly among children and vulnerable populations. Since the political transition in August 2021, Afghanistan’s healthcare system has been under severe strain due to economic collapse, reduced international funding, a freeze on development aid, and restrictions on women’s participation in the health workforce.

Tuberculosis remains one of the leading infectious diseases in the country. Global health agencies have warned that disruptions in vaccination and treatment programs compounded by malnutrition and overcrowded living conditions—could lead to increased transmission rates and the potential emergence of drug-resistant TB strains.

India’s aid delivery underscores the importance of sustained international support to prevent further deterioration of Afghanistan’s public health system. Health experts say continued vaccine supply, alongside diagnostic support and treatment training, will be critical to controlling preventable diseases and protecting millions of at-risk children across the country. They also call for coordinated global efforts to ensure that humanitarian exemptions to sanctions remain functional, allowing life-saving supplies to reach those in need.

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