World’s Largest Whale Graveyard Discovered by Chinese Submersible in the Indian Ocean

A hidden necropolis, millions of years old, is teeming with new species and rewriting our understanding of deep-sea ecosystems.

The world’s largest and oldest whale graveyard has been discovered at the bottom of the Indian Ocean by Chinese scientists. The vast expanse of fresh and ancient carcasses, some dating back 5.3 million years, supports huge communities of deep-sea life unlike anything seen before.

According to research published Wednesday in the journal Nature, the site is not only the most extensive known whale fall site but also the deepest and most ancient ever documented. The discovery was made from inside the Fendouzhe (“Striver”), a small, manned submersible that carried out 32 dives in 2023.

A Corridor of Bones

The team found nearly 500 skeletons scattered along a 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) corridor on the seafloor west of Australia, at depths of up to 7,000 meters. Among the remains, scientists identified a previously unknown and now extinct species of beaked whale.

“We were astonished when the scale of our discovery became clear,” said lead study author Xiaotong Peng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. While it was known that dead whales sinking to the seafloor called “whale falls” create temporary oases of food, “discovering a necropolis of this scale was completely unexpected: the size of distribution, the depth, and the age range were far beyond anything we had imagined.”

Why Here? The V-Shaped Trap

Researchers believe so many whales died in this specific region, now named the Diamantina Zone, because it was a popular foraging habitat. Crucially, the area contains a V-shaped trench that acts like a funnel, channeling sinking carcasses to the same deep-sea resting place. The soft tissue and lipids from these massive carcasses translate to roughly 6.7 million tons of sequestered carbon, providing an immense and sustained source of energy.

A ‘Truly Incredible’ Deep-Sea Menagerie

Inside the submersible, researchers witnessed strange animals many believed to be new to science thriving off the bones. These included jellyfish, brittle stars, bone-boring worms, and bivalve mollusks. The vibrant ecosystems offered a completely different perspective on what is otherwise a dark, cold, and barren ocean floor.

“It was a truly incredible experience,” said co-author Peng Zhou. Some of the animals observed are also known to live around hydrothermal vents and cold seeps, suggesting that whale carcasses may act as biological stepping stones, helping connect these isolated deep-sea communities across the ocean floor.

A Mysterious Extinction and a Hopeful Future

Most of the 485 fossils catalogued came from different species of beaked whales. Based on the bone density found, the scientists estimate that more than 10 million individual carcasses could lie scattered across the Diamantina Zone.

Craig Smith, a University of Hawaii oceanographer who discovered the first whale fall in 1987 but was not involved in this study, called the find “extremely exciting.” He noted that the fossil record, including a new species of beaked whale, “is of major importance to understanding whale evolution and distributions over geologic time.”

The discovery also raises a provocative question: if whale falls once supported vast deep-sea ecosystems, what happened when industrial whaling drastically reduced whale populations? “This remarkable discovery will likely provide many new insights,” said Amy Baco-Taylor, a whale fall researcher at Florida State University, including whether deep-sea chemosynthetic communities were severely depleted by the loss of whale carcasses.

‘More Blockbusters to Come’?

U.S. paleontologist Stephen Godfrey compared the find to other landmark underwater discoveries, such as the first identification of hydrothermal vents in 1977. Calling for future submersible voyages to search for more graveyards worldwide, he commented in a linked Nature paper: “This discovery reminded me of a trailer for the first in a series of epic movies. I hope that there will be many more of these blockbusters to come.”

While this is by far the largest whale graveyard ever found, the study notes that fossil evidence from trawling suggests other similar sites may exist off the coasts of South Africa, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Crozet Islands waiting to be explored.

Sources: Nature (Wednesday publication); Chinese Academy of Sciences; AFP.

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