Iran Sends Response to US Proposal via Pakistan, State Media Says

TEHRAN/DUBAI – Iran has formally submitted its response to a recent U.S. proposal aimed at ending hostilities in the region, using Pakistan as a diplomatic intermediary, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran today sent its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war through Pakistani mediators,” the official IRNA news agency confirmed, without disclosing the specific contents of the reply.

According to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to IRNA, Iran’s proposal stipulates that the current phase of negotiations should focus exclusively on a cessation of hostilities, setting aside more contentious issues for later.

Focus on Temporary Truce and Strait of Hormuz

Sources from both sides told Reuters that the latest peace efforts center on a temporary memorandum of understanding (MoU) designed to halt the fighting and restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. This interim agreement would serve as a prelude to broader negotiations, which would eventually need to address long-standing disputes, including Iran’s nuclear program.

Signs of Calm Amid New Threats

Following approximately 48 hours of relative quiet after sporadic clashes last week, tensions flared again on Sunday. Hostile drones were detected over several Gulf countries, underscoring the persistent volatility in the region, despite a month-old ceasefire.

However, there were also modest signs of de-escalation. The Al Kharaitiyat, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier operated by QatarEnergy, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and was heading for Pakistan’s Port Qasim, according to data from shipping analytics firm Kpler. This marked the first passage of a Qatari LNG vessel through the strait since the U.S. and Israel launched military operations on February 28.

Sources indicated earlier that Iran had approved the transit to build confidence with Qatar and Pakistan, both of which are serving as mediators in the conflict. For Pakistan, which has suffered widespread power blackouts due to halted gas imports, the shipment offered a small but significant reprieve.

Pressure Mounts on Trump Ahead of China Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to visit China this week, is under mounting pressure to bring the war to a close. The conflict has triggered a global energy crisis and poses a growing threat to the world economy. The proposed U.S. plan would formally end the war before opening talks on more sensitive issues like Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Drone Incidents Raise Regional Alarm

Despite diplomatic progress and the Qatari tanker’s safe passage, risks to shipping lanes and regional economies remain high. On Sunday:

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted two drones originating from Iran.

Qatar condemned a drone attack on a cargo ship coming from Abu Dhabi within Qatari waters.

Kuwait confirmed that its air defenses had dealt with hostile drones that entered its airspace.

Before the war, the narrow Strait of Hormuz carried approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Tehran has largely blocked non-Iranian shipping through the waterway, turning it into one of the central pressure points in the conflict.

Qatari PM Warns Against Using Strait as “Pressure Tool”

In a phone call with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the exact date of which was not specified Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani warned that using the Strait of Hormuz as a “pressure tool” would only deepen the crisis. According to a Qatari foreign ministry statement released Sunday, the prime minister emphasized that freedom of navigation must not be compromised.

Al-Thani had discussed Pakistan’s mediation efforts with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Miami on Saturday, underscoring the intensifying diplomatic push to end the war.

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