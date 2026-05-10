Pakistan Suicide Bombing Kills 15 Security Personnel in Bannu

At least 15 Pakistani security personnel were killed and several others wounded after a suicide car bombing and coordinated gun assault targeted a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s northwestern Bannu district late Saturday, officials said.

The attack occurred in the Fatehkhel area of Bannu, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, where militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police compound before launching a heavy gun assault on security forces stationed at the post.

Officials said the powerful blast caused severe destruction, collapsing parts of the checkpoint and trapping several officers beneath the rubble. Images circulating from the scene showed extensive damage, including collapsed walls, charred vehicles, and debris scattered across the compound.

Mohammad Sajjad Khan, a police spokesperson in Bannu, said the suicide bomber detonated the vehicle inside the compound moments before multiple armed attackers stormed the area and opened fire.

“The explosion was followed by an intense gun battle as several militants attempted to breach the compound,” Khan said.

A senior security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said reinforcement teams dispatched to the area were ambushed en route, resulting in additional casualties during the clashes.

Authorities said the attackers used sophisticated tactics, including heavy weapons and small quadcopter drones to monitor movements and coordinate the assault. A senior administrative official in Bannu said the militants also seized weapons and abducted several police personnel while retreating from the scene.

Rescue workers and emergency crews carried out an hours-long recovery operation using heavy machinery to retrieve bodies from beneath the collapsed structure. Three police officers were reported wounded and remain under treatment.

A newly emerged militant faction calling itself Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement circulated to local journalists early Sunday. The group says it was formed by splinter factions of the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), though Pakistani authorities have described it as a front organization linked to the TTP.

No independent verification of the claim was immediately available.

The assault marks one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent months and underscores the worsening security situation in the country’s northwestern tribal belt.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a sharp escalation in militant violence in recent years, with repeated attacks targeting police stations, military convoys, and government installations as armed groups intensify operations across the region.

Pakistani officials say the resurgence in militancy accelerated following the collapse of Afghanistan’s former Western-backed government in August 2021 and the return of the Taliban to power in Kabul.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused militant groups operating from Afghan territory of carrying out cross-border attacks and receiving sanctuary under Taliban rule allegations strongly denied by Afghanistan’s Taliban administration.

The accusations have further strained relations between the neighboring countries, leading to periodic border clashes that have killed hundreds of people since late February.

In early April, Afghan and Pakistani officials held Chinese-mediated peace talks aimed at reducing tensions along the border. Although the discussions led to a temporary decline in hostilities, sporadic clashes and militant attacks have continued.

The latest attack is expected to intensify pressure on Pakistan’s government and military leadership as they struggle to contain a growing insurgency that continues to destabilize the country’s western frontier.

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