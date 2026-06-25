Pakistani Rights Activist Mahrang Baloch Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Prominent Pakistani human rights activist Mahrang Baloch and a fellow activist have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, following their conviction in connection with the killing of a paramilitary soldier during a protest in July 2024, according to Reuters.

Baloch’s lawyer, Israr Jattak, announced that the verdict would be challenged before the Balochistan High Court, describing the decision as unjust and vowing to pursue all available legal remedies.

Mahrang Baloch, one of the most prominent voices advocating for the rights of the ethnic Baloch community, has been in detention since March 2025. She has gained national and international recognition for campaigning against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long been the center of a separatist insurgency. Ethnic Baloch nationalist groups have fought the Pakistani state for decades, demanding greater political autonomy and a larger share of the region’s natural resources. The conflict has resulted in widespread violence, military operations, and persistent allegations of human rights violations.

The anti-terrorism court in Quetta found Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah, another senior leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), guilty of murder and terrorism-related offenses. According to the court’s ruling, Baloch allegedly incited protesters to attack paramilitary personnel deployed during demonstrations in the port city of Gwadar. The court stated that eyewitness testimony and medical evidence supported the prosecution’s case.

Authorities said the conviction was linked to the death of Sepoy Shabbir Baloch, a paramilitary soldier who was killed while on duty during the protest. The Balochistan government welcomed the verdict, insisting that the trial was conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said the ruling demonstrated that individuals who engage in violence under the cover of peaceful protest can be held accountable under anti-terrorism legislation.

“Justice has been served for Sepoy Shabbir Baloch,” Bugti said. “Those who take the law into their own hands under the guise of peaceful protest, promote violence, and target state officials are in fact facilitators of terrorism.”

The verdict, however, has drawn strong criticism from human rights organizations, legal observers, and civil society activists. Critics have questioned the fairness of the proceedings, noting that the accused were instructed to participate in hearings via video link from prison but ultimately boycotted the trial, arguing that they had been denied due process.

Human rights advocates contend that the life sentences could deepen mistrust between the Baloch population and the Pakistani state. They have expressed concern that the prosecution of prominent rights campaigners under anti-terrorism laws may further restrict civic space and peaceful dissent in the province.

Lala Abdul Baloch, an organizer with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, described the proceedings as a “faceless trial” and warned that the ruling could have far-reaching consequences.

“When access to justice is closed, more people will rise against the state,” he said, adding that the organization had called for a province-wide strike to protest the court’s decision.

The case is expected to attract significant attention both inside Pakistan and internationally, as rights groups continue to monitor developments in Balochistan, where allegations of enforced disappearances and security-related abuses remain a subject of ongoing debate.

The appeal process is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with Baloch’s legal team seeking to overturn the convictions before the Balochistan High Court.

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