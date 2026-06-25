Afghanistan Ranked Last Among 194 Countries in Global Child Rights Index

Afghanistan has ranked last among 194 countries in the 2026 Global Child Rights Index published by the Dutch-based KidsRights Foundation, marking the second consecutive year the country has occupied the bottom position .

The report, prepared in cooperation with Erasmus University Rotterdam, gave Afghanistan a score of 0.214, placing it behind all other countries assessed under the framework of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child . The index measures children’s rights in areas including health, education, protection, survival and access to a supportive environment .

The foundation warned that conflict, insecurity and unsafe living conditions continue to threaten the rights and well-being of millions of children worldwide . Afghanistan, Chad and Guinea ranked among the lowest-performing countries, while Luxembourg, Iceland and Monaco topped the index .

The findings come as Afghanistan faces a deep humanitarian and economic crisis. International organizations estimate that millions of Afghans continue to struggle with poverty, while limited employment opportunities and a weakened economy have left many families unable to meet basic needs . Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, restrictions on girls’ education have further affected children’s prospects. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are barred from secondary and higher education .

UNICEF has warned that 21.9 million people in Afghanistan, including 11.6 million children, require humanitarian assistance in 2026 . The agency says worsening economic conditions, climate-related disasters and displacement have increased pressure on vulnerable families across the country . The UN agency has also raised alarm over rising malnutrition. Nearly 942,000 children under the age of five are expected to require treatment for severe acute malnutrition this year, while tens of thousands have already been admitted to treatment centres, highlighting the growing health crisis facing Afghan children . The climate crisis further threatens children’s lives, with over 75 percent of children exposed to drought and more than half facing prolonged heatwaves .

The KidsRights Foundation noted that the 2026 report, the fourteenth annual edition, highlights growing threats to children’s wellbeing worldwide, with over 20 percent of children now living within 50 kilometers of conflict zones . Progress in advancing children’s rights is slowing or reversing in many parts of the world . The foundation described global performance in children’s rights as “disappointing” and called for greater efforts to protect children from the consequences of war, poverty, and social crises .

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, has rejected the recent ranking, calling it “baseless and far from reality.” He said that the Islamic Emirate is fully committed to ensuring children’s rights, including education and healthcare, and added that the law banning child labor is being strictly enforced.

Donate Here