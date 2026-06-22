US Authorizes Iranian Oil Sales Amid Talks on Final Peace Deal

In a landmark policy shift, the United States on Monday authorized limited Iranian oil sales, easing decades-old sanctions as it pushes toward a final peace deal with Tehran. The move comes in exchange for Iranian commitments on enhanced nuclear inspections and guaranteed free transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The general license, issued by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), permits the sale, transport, and offloading of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemicals, and petroleum products through August 21 a 60-day window aligned with ongoing ceasefire and negotiation timelines.

Under the license, Iranian oil may be imported into the United States when “necessary to complete its sale, delivery, or offloading,” though the precise mechanism for such imports remains unclear, as the U.S. has not meaningfully imported Iranian crude since Washington imposed sweeping sanctions following the 1979 revolution. The license also explicitly allows U.S. persons and financial institutions to engage in transactions incidental to these sales, including banking, insurance, shipping, and storage services a significant departure from prior prohibitions.

Diplomatic Breakthrough in Switzerland

“In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors full, unfettered access to their nuclear facilities,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X. “As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil.”

The authorization stems from a memorandum of understanding signed last week between Washington and Tehran, under which the U.S. agreed to issue sweeping waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, along with all associated services including banking transactions, insurance, reinsurance, and maritime transportation. Notably, the license allows payments to Iran to be made in U.S. dollar-denominated funds, a rare concession given the dollar’s centrality to U.S. sanctions enforcement.

Exclusions and Sanctions Architecture

The license explicitly excludes transactions involving entities in Cuba, North Korea, and the Crimea region of Ukraine, maintaining the broader U.S. sanctions architecture against those jurisdictions. It also does not apply to Iranian persons or entities already designated under other sanctions authorities, such as those linked to terrorism or human rights abuses.

Historical Context and Market Impact

Washington first imposed sanctions on Iran in 1979, when revolutionary students seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and held 52 American diplomats hostage for 444 days. Since then, successive administrations have layered on additional sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and support for U.S.-designated terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthi movement.

Before the reimposition of U.S. sanctions in 2018 following the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) major buyers of Iranian crude included India, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Greece, Taiwan, and Türkiye. In recent years, independent Chinese refiners, often referred to as “teapot” refineries, have been the primary buyers of sanctioned Iranian oil, taking advantage of steep discounts of $10–15 per barrel below international benchmarks. Whether these refiners will now formalize their purchases under the new license remains uncertain, as the U.S. has not yet clarified whether the authorization extends to third-country buyers or only to U.S.-based entities.

Ceasefire Extension and Peace Talks

Mediators confirmed on Monday that Washington and Tehran made “encouraging progress” during the first round of talks aimed at reaching a final peace deal. The negotiations began under the terms of last week’s memorandum, which extended a tenuous ceasefire originally established in April for at least another 60 days. The talks, hosted in a neutral European venue, are expected to continue in multiple rounds, with the oil license serving as a tangible goodwill gesture from Washington.

Oil Market Reaction

Oil prices had surged sharply when Tehran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz a chokepoint through which approximately 20% of global petroleum passes prompting a U.S. naval response and counter-blockade of Iranian ports. However, after the interim deal was announced, crude futures plunged to their lowest levels since before hostilities began on February 28 with coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. Brent crude fell below $75 per barrel on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $70, reflecting eased supply fears and reduced geopolitical risk premiums.

Looking Ahead

Analysts caution that the 60-day license is both a testing ground and a pressure tool. Its renewal will depend on verifiable Iranian compliance with IAEA inspections and the maintenance of free navigation in the Strait. Meanwhile, hardliners in both countries have voiced opposition: Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders reportedly condemned the deal as a “surrender of sovereign rights,” while some U.S. lawmakers have introduced legislation to block any permanent sanctions relief without congressional approval.

The Treasury Department has stated it will monitor transactions closely and reserves the right to revoke the license immediately in the event of Iranian non-compliance or new hostile actions. For now, however, the authorization marks the most significant thaw in U.S.-Iran energy relations in over four decades and a high-stakes gamble on diplomacy over confrontation.

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