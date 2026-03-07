Cross-Border Clashes Displace Over 117,000 as UN Agencies Issue Urgent Appeal

KABUL/ISLAMABAD — Recent military skirmishes along the volatile Afghanistan-Pakistan border have triggered a fresh humanitarian crisis, displacing approximately 115,000 people in Afghanistan and nearly 3,000 in Pakistan, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The clashes threaten to unravel the fragile situation for millions of Afghan refugees and exacerbate the severe economic hardship in the region.

In a stark warning issued on [Insert Date or “Monday”], the UNHCR expressed deep concern that the escalating violence could trigger a new wave of large-scale returns of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. The agency cautioned that the already overwhelmed host communities and basic services in Afghanistan are ill-prepared to absorb such an influx.

“We remain deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan, which remains tense amid ongoing clashes and reports of internal displacement in both countries,” the UNHCR report stated. The agency emphasized that “additional support is urgently required” to address the immediate needs of the newly displaced and to bolster communities hosting them.

The figures provided by UNHCR are part of a broader, worrying trend highlighted by multiple international organizations. Earlier, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released its own assessment, warning that the continuing military tensions could have a “catastrophic” impact on Afghan returnees, many of whom have already been displaced multiple times and face food insecurity and limited shelter.

According to the IOM report, the ongoing clashes—concentrated along the contentious Durand Line—have resulted in direct civilian casualties and the destruction of vital infrastructure, including homes, healthcare facilities, and water systems. The IOM specifically noted that nearly 66,000 people have been displaced in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Afghanistan alone, a figure that predates the latest UNHCR assessment suggesting the total has now climbed significantly higher.

The combined displacement now totals over 117,000 people, placing immense strain on humanitarian responders who are already grappling with Afghanistan’s deep economic crisis and the aftermath of recent natural disasters. Aid agencies are calling for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities to prevent further suffering and allow for the delivery of emergency aid to the affected populations.

