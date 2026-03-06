Clashes Erupt Again Between Afghanistan and Pakistan Along the Durand Line

Heavy clashes broke out overnight along the Pakistan border in eastern Afghanistan, with local sources reporting intense fighting and the exchange of heavy weapons fire. The confrontation marks the latest escalation in what has become a volatile security situation along the disputed frontier.

Local sources confirm that fighting has resumed between Taliban forces and the Pakistan Army in eastern Afghanistan. According to reports on Thursday, the clashes erupted in the Dand Patan District of Paktia Province and the Zazi Maidan District in Khost Province, areas situated along the contested Durand Line a border drawn during the colonial era that remains a source of deep friction between the two nations.

Witnesses reported that both light and heavy weapons were deployed during the firefights, with the sound of heavy gunfire echoing across several nearby districts. The fighting reportedly began around 9 p.m. local time, though no confirmed information has yet emerged regarding casualties from the latest confrontation.

The renewed violence comes amid rising tensions along the border, where sporadic clashes have intensified in recent days. Underlying these incidents is the longstanding issue of Pakistan’s aggressive posture toward Afghanistan, particularly in regions where cross-border movement is common. Afghan officials and local communities have repeatedly voiced concerns over Pakistan’s military operations, which they say often result in the killing of innocent civilians, including Afghan refugees and those living near the frontier.

In recent weeks, reports have emerged of Pakistani forces targeting villages along the border, leading to tragic losses. Among the most heartbreaking incidents was the killing of Afghan children and families fleeing violence only to be caught in crossfire or directly targeted. These acts have drawn condemnation from human rights organizations and deepened animosity among border communities.

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have expressed growing concern about the escalating border tensions and their impact on civilians in eastern Afghanistan. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that earlier clashes had already resulted in the deaths of at least 56 civilians, with 129 others wounded. Many of the victims were reportedly displaced families and residents of border villages caught in the line of fire.

Observers warn that continued clashes along the Durand Line could further destabilize border communities and worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in eastern Afghanistan. With winter approaching and resources stretched thin, the prospect of more violence threatens to displace thousands more and deepen the suffering of those already affected by decades of conflict.

