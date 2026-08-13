Over 875 Afghan Nationals Released from Pakistani Prisons, Repatriated This Week

In a significant development, at least 875 Afghan refugees have been released from detention facilities across Pakistan and have returned to Afghanistan over the past week, according to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR). The ministry confirmed the mass repatriation in an official statement issued on Thursday, marking one of the largest single-week returns of detainees in recent months.

The returnees crossed into Afghanistan through two main border crossings. The majority 810 individuals entered via the Torkham border point in the eastern province of Nangarhar, while another 65 returned through the Spin Boldak crossing in the southern province of Kandahar. The group included both families and single men, many of whom had been held in various Pakistani jails for periods ranging from a few weeks to several months.

According to MoRR officials, the detainees were primarily arrested for lacking valid residency permits or legal documentation, as Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on undocumented foreigners since late 2023. The government in Islamabad has repeatedly cited security concerns and the need to regulate the movement of non-citizens, but human rights groups have criticized the mass arrests and expedited deportations, warning of due process violations and the separation of families.

Upon arrival at the border terminals, the returnees were met by MoRR staff and humanitarian partners, who provided immediate aid including food, water, and medical check-ups. Many of the returnees, particularly children and the elderly, showed signs of physical exhaustion and psychological distress after their detention and journey. After receiving initial support, the group was registered and then transported onward to their respective home provinces across Afghanistan, with the ministry coordinating logistics with local authorities.

“This is a deeply challenging moment for these families,” said a MoRR spokesperson. “Many left Afghanistan years ago and have no homes or livelihoods to return to. We are doing our best to provide temporary shelter and connect them with aid organizations, but the scale of need is overwhelming.”

The returnees’ stories highlight the precarious existence of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, where an estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans remain at risk of arrest and deportation. The repatriation comes amid a broader diplomatic push by Islamabad to accelerate voluntary and involuntary returns, while Kabul has struggled to accommodate the growing influx amid a dire humanitarian crisis and freezing winter conditions.

Local officials in Nangarhar and Kandahar have called on international donors and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to step up assistance, warning that the sudden return of hundreds of destitute families could strain already overburdened resources. The UNHCR has reiterated its position that all returns must be voluntary, dignified, and safe, and has urged Pakistan to halt deportations until proper screening and protection mechanisms are in place.

As the week ends, MoRR confirmed that coordination with Pakistani authorities remains ongoing, and further releases are expected in the coming days. For now, the 875 returnees join the ranks of over half a million Afghans who have come back since September 2023 many facing an uncertain future in a country battered by decades of war, economic collapse, and recurrent natural disasters.

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