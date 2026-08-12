Salman Khan on ‘7 Dogs’: Praises Arab Cinema, Calls His New Film a True Global Spectacle

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to storm the big screen with his upcoming international action extravaganza, 7 Dogs, and he couldn’t be more excited. Describing the project as a “true global spectacle,” the actor opened up about his experience working on the multilingual film, which brings together a powerhouse ensemble from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood, and the Middle East.

Slated for a grand theatrical release in both Hindi and English across Indian cinemas on August 21, 7 Dogs marks one of the most ambitious cross-cultural collaborations in recent Indian cinema. Alongside Salman, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Egyptian superstars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz, and international icons Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito, making it a veritable melting pot of global talent.

Helmed by the celebrated directorial duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah known for revitalizing the Bad Boys franchise with Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die the film promises high-octane action on an unprecedented scale. The project has been conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh, with the backing of Sela Studios, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), and Riyadh Season.

Salman on the Film’s Grandeur and Arab Cinema’s Rise

In a candid statement, Salman expressed his admiration for the film’s massive vision and the growing prowess of Arab filmmaking. “7 Dogs is a big-screen film in every sense. The scale, the action, the world they’ve created it’s all very grand. Turki and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil and Bilall have brought their experience of making international action films into it,” he said.

The 60-year-old actor, who has rarely ventured into such pan-global projects, also took a moment to praise the energy and ambition of the Arab film industry. “What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today, and how it is opening itself up to a global audience without losing its own identity. I really enjoyed being part of a project that brings together different cultures and film industries,” he added.

Why Indian Audiences Will Love It

Salman, known for his impeccable understanding of mass entertainment, believes 7 Dogs will resonate strongly with Indian viewers. “It’s fresh, it’s entertaining, and it’s the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre. It has a truly international feel, and I’m happy to have been a part of it,” he said, emphasizing the film’s theatrical scale and universal appeal.

World-Class Action and Stunt Design

Adding to the film’s credentials is its involvement with 87Eleven, the legendary action and stunt company behind the John Wick franchise. Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy, whose credits include Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, is leading the action choreography, ensuring that the film delivers pulse-pounding sequences that rival the best in the business.

Ensemble Cast and Production

The ensemble also features Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang in pivotal roles. With production backed by the General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season, 7 Dogs is positioned as a tentpole release that aims to bridge cinematic traditions from East to West.

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

Beyond 7 Dogs, Salman has a packed lineup. He is currently awaiting the release of Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (formerly titled Battle of Galwan), a war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Additionally, he has just begun shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled action film, co-starring Nayanthara, which is slated for an Eid 2027 release.

With 7 Dogs, Salman Khan isn’t just headlining a film he’s stepping into a new era of global cinema, and audiences worldwide are eagerly watching.

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