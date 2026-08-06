Trump Clashes with Hegseth Over Munitions Shortages Amid Iran War: Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over severe weapons stockpile shortages during a Camp David cabinet meeting, accusing him of misleading the White House as the Iran war continues to strain military resources. The White House and Pentagon have forcefully denied the report, calling it “100% fake news.”

The Reported Clash

According to The Washington Post, which cited two individuals familiar with the exchange, the confrontation occurred on July 31 on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat . Trump, expressing frustration over the state of US munitions, told Hegseth he believed the issue “had been fixed” . The shortages reportedly center on long-range guided missiles and air-defense interceptors, including Patriot and THAAD systems .

The report claimed that the depleted stockpiles were a factor in Trump’s recent decision to hold back from launching additional massive strikes against Iran . When confronted, Hegseth reportedly defended himself by blaming Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg for the shortages and for failing to ensure Trump was fully briefed on the matter .

Scope of Depletion

The reported tensions come amid mounting evidence of significant munitions depletion during the five-month conflict with Iran. The US has expended:

Virtually all Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM)

Nearly 80% of THAAD interceptor inventory compared to pre-war levels

Approximately 50% of Patriot interceptors

A little less than half of global Tomahawk cruise missile supplies

A Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) report estimated the US had 2,330 Patriot systems and 452 THAAD interceptors before the war, with current inventories significantly reduced . The drawdown has raised concerns about US readiness to deter adversaries like Russia and China, as well as the ability to support allies such as Ukraine .

Official Denials

Both the White House and Pentagon have categorically rejected the Post’s reporting.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said she was present at Camp David, dismissed the account as “100% fake news” and “literally never happened,” stating that “President Trump has the utmost confidence in Secretary Hegseth” . She suggested the story was “shopped to many outlets by someone clearly out to disparage the Secretary” .

Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell also denied the allegations, stating: “Secretary Hegseth did not mislead anyone about our munitions posture, and he did not blame Deputy Secretary Feinberg. These claims about depleted stockpiles, internal disagreements, the Secretary’s position on Iran…are equally fictional” .

Trump’s Response

On Thursday, Trump addressed the reports on Truth Social, asserting that the US has “massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types” . He claimed that “large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed” and that “defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history” .

Trump also warned that “leakers of these treasonous statements are being hunted down” and that “long term jail sentences will be sought” .

Broader Context

The reported disagreement comes as Hegseth has faced scrutiny over the costs and risks of the Iran war. During a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in July, he estimated that US military operations in Iran had cost $37.5 billion and requested an additional $67 billion to replenish depleted stockpiles . He blamed the Biden administration’s defense policies for existing shortages rather than current operations .

NBC News separately reported that Trump has grown “exasperated” with the prolonged conflict, with a source noting: “I don’t think he believed it was going to be this difficult to get the Iranians to agree to a deal. There was not a real strategy for how long or what they should do to get to the endpoint” .

The administration’s proposed defense budget includes record spending on missile production, but the package faces political hurdles in Congress as the war continues to strain US military resources .

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