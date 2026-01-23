EU Commits €126 Million in Aid for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran, Reaffirming Support Amid Global Funding Shortfalls

Brussels, – The European Union has announced a significant humanitarian aid package totaling €126 million for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran. The funding, drawn from the EU’s 2026 humanitarian budget, is designed to address critical and ongoing needs in a region grappling with complex crises, including economic collapse, political instability, and the hosting of large refugee populations.

According to a detailed statement released by the European Commission, the allocation will support life-saving interventions across the three countries:

Emergency Food Assistance: To combat severe malnutrition and food insecurity.

Essential Health Services: Supporting primary healthcare facilities to combat disease outbreaks and provide basic medical care.

Protection for Vulnerable Populations: Aiding displaced families, refugees, children, and other at-risk groups.

Crisis Response: Enhancing resilience and providing direct assistance to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters and protracted humanitarian emergencies.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of declining global aid. The EU explicitly underscored its continued commitment to the region, stating, “At a time when international humanitarian resources are under increasing strain, the European Union remains steadfast in its solidarity with the most vulnerable.”

Investing in Women’s Economic Futures

In a parallel development aimed at fostering long-term stability, the EU also launched the second phase of its Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme. With an additional investment of €10 million, the initiative seeks to bolster sustainable livelihoods for women, particularly in Afghanistan and among refugee communities in Pakistan and Iran.

Implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the program will focus on skills development, access to finance for women entrepreneurs, and support for female-led small and medium-sized enterprises. This effort is a core component of the EU’s broader strategy to promote gender equality and durable socioeconomic development in the region.

Context and Challenges

The aid is critical for Afghanistan, where the population faces one of the world’s most severe humanitarian disasters following decades of conflict and the Taliban’s takeover. In Pakistan and Iran, which host millions of Afghan refugees, resources are severely stretched, impacting both refugee and host communities. This EU funding is seen as a vital lifeline for millions whose survival depends on international assistance.

