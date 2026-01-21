International Community Condemns Kabul Restaurant Blast as Death Toll Rises

KABUL – A powerful explosion tore through a popular Chinese-Afghan restaurant in Kabul’s Shahr-i-Naw district on Monday afternoon, drawing swift and severe condemnation from nations across the globe, including Britain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran. The attack, for which the militant group Daesh (Islamic State) has claimed responsibility, has underscored the persistent threat of terrorism in Afghanistan.

The blast occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. local time in the Gulforoshi alley, a busy commercial area. Initial reports from Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran indicated at least six fatalities and more than ten injuries. However, medical facilities provided a grimmer assessment. The Emergency Surgical Centre reported receiving 20 casualties, with seven pronounced dead on arrival, suggesting the final toll may be higher.

International Outcry and Condolences

The international response was immediate, highlighting shared concerns over regional stability.

Iran: The Iranian embassy in Kabul conveyed a statement from Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei, who “strongly condemned” the attack. Baghaei expressed condolences to the victims’ families, affirmed solidarity with Afghanistan and China, and wished the injured a swift recovery. He reiterated Iran’s “principled stance of firmly condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” stressing the “need to strengthen regional and international cooperation to prevent and combat this scourge.”

Turkey: The Turkish Embassy in Kabul issued a statement expressing deep sorrow. “We pray to Almighty Allah for mercy upon those who lost their lives and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the statement read, extending condolences to the “friendly and brotherly Afghan people.”

United Arab Emirates: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement “strongly condemning” the “criminal” explosion. It reiterated the UAE’s “consistent opposition to all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.”

United Kingdom: Richard Lindsay, the UK’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, stated on social media platform X, “I was saddened to hear of the casualties… My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. The UK condemns terrorism and stands with the people of Afghanistan.”

China Confirms Casualties, Calls for Investigation

The attack struck a venue frequented by the Chinese community. China’s state news agency Xinhua, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, confirmed that one Chinese national was killed and five others were injured.

In the aftermath, Beijing has taken a firm diplomatic stance. While reaffirming its support for joint counter-terrorism efforts between Afghanistan and regional countries, the Chinese government has explicitly called on the ruling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban administration) to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and enhance security measures for foreign nationals and diplomatic entities.

Broader Condemnation and Regional Implications

Beyond the four nations, the blast has been condemned by other key regional actors. Pakistan joined China in denouncing the attack, while several prominent Afghan political figures also voiced their condemnation. The assault highlights the significant security challenges facing the Taliban administration, which has repeatedly pledged to ensure safety since taking power in 2021. The Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan, a rival extremist group, has increased its operations, frequently targeting religious minorities, diplomatic interests, and communities it deems insufficiently orthodox.

The coordinated international condemnation underscores a unified rejection of terrorism but also places renewed pressure on Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to deliver on security guarantees, particularly for foreign diplomatic and business personnel whose presence is seen as crucial for the country’s engagement with the world.

