Erdogan Urges Diplomacy, Offers Turkey’s Mediation in Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered his country’s good offices to help de-escalate rising tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan. During a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, President Erdogan voiced Turkey’s support for a return to diplomatic channels, specifically expressing readiness to back efforts aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire along their volatile border.

According to a statement from Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, Erdogan strongly condemned recent “terrorist attacks” on Pakistani soil. He underscored the urgent need for sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent further bloodshed and regional destabilization. The conversation comes at a time of heightened insecurity, following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which have raised fears of broader instability spilling over into Afghanistan and its neighbors.

The Turkish leader reaffirmed Ankara’s deep commitment to security cooperation and its strong bilateral ties with Islamabad. He expressed Turkey’s willingness to support or facilitate mechanisms designed to maintain a lasting ceasefire and address security concerns along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The outreach follows a week of intense cross-border warfare between Pakistani security forces and Taliban fighters. The recent clashes, which have included Pakistani airstrikes and heavy artillery exchanges, mark a significant deterioration in relations between the two neighbors. Military operations have targeted what Pakistan claims are militant hideouts used by groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to launch attacks on Pakistani territory from Afghan soil.

The casualty figures reported by both sides remain starkly contradictory and impossible to verify independently. Taliban authorities have claimed that at least 150 Pakistani soldiers were killed and more than 200 wounded in the recent clashes. In response, Pakistani officials have asserted that over 400 Taliban fighters were killed. The situation along the disputed Durand Line border remains highly volatile, with fears of a return to full-scale conflict.

Analysts suggest that sustained diplomatic engagement by influential regional actors like Turkey could prove critical. As humanitarian concerns mount and the security situation deteriorates on both sides of the border, Ankara’s unique position—maintaining working relations with both Islamabad and the Taliban government in Kabul—positions it as a potential mediator capable of bridging the divide and containing the conflict.

Donate Here