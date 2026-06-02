Afghanistan Imports 80% of Its Electricity, Remains Vulnerable to Regional Shocks, UNDP Says

Afghanistan imports approximately 80% of its total electricity, with more than 90% of those imports coming from Central Asian countries—primarily Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan—while the remainder is supplied by Iran, according to a new report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The agency warned that Afghanistan remains critically dependent on imported energy, a structural vulnerability that exposes the country to supply disruptions, regional political tensions, and volatile fluctuations in electricity prices. This reliance undermines economic stability and complicates long-term infrastructure planning.

Uneven Access and Urban-Rural Divide

Access to the national power grid remains limited and highly unequal. The UNDP report found that only 35% to 40% of Afghanistan’s population is connected to the grid. While around 90% of urban residents have electricity, coverage plunges to just 10% in rural areas, where the majority of the population lives. This disparity reinforces broader patterns of economic marginalization and limits opportunities for education, healthcare, and small-scale enterprise in the countryside.

Continued Reliance on Biomass and Coal

Most Afghan households still rely on traditional fuels primarily firewood and coal for cooking and heating, the UNDP noted. This dependence contributes directly to deforestation, severe indoor and outdoor air pollution, and increased exposure to climate-related risks such as flooding and landslides. The burning of solid fuels also drives respiratory illnesses, particularly among women and children who spend more time indoors.

Major Energy Projects Despite Political Disruption

Following the political changes of 2021, many international development projects were suspended. However, the UNDP said several major energy initiatives have resumed or are proceeding at various stages of implementation. These include the CASA-1000 (Central Asia South Asia) electricity transmission project, designed to bring surplus summer hydropower from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the TAPI Pipeline, which aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to India and Pakistan.

Central Asia’s Growing Role as Power Exporter

Afghanistan’s electricity imports are dominated by Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, all of which have positioned themselves as key regional power exporters. These cross-border energy links currently play an indispensable role in meeting electricity demand in major Afghan cities such as Kabul, Kandahar, Mazar-i-Sharif, and Herat, as well as in industrial zones and state institutions.

Central Asian governments have increasingly promoted regional energy connectivity as a strategic priority, launching or expanding electricity export projects designed to enhance power trade between South and Central Asia. International financial institutions, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, have supported several of these initiatives as part of broader efforts to strengthen regional economic integration and energy security.

Afghanistan’s Untapped Renewable Potential

The UNDP emphasized that Afghanistan possesses substantial untapped renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, hydro (from its many river systems), and biomass potential. Properly targeted investment in these sectors could significantly reduce the country’s reliance on imported electricity and improve long-term energy security.

According to the agency, Afghanistan’s renewable energy potential is estimated to exceed current domestic demand by several times over. If developed effectively, these resources could eventually allow the country not only to meet its own electricity needs but also to become a net energy exporter to neighboring markets, reversing its current dependency.

Energy Access as a Pillar of Development

The UNDP concluded that expanding access to reliable, affordable, and clean electricity is essential for Afghanistan’s economic growth, industrial development, job creation, and for improving living standards across the country. Without a sustained push to develop domestic generation capacity particularly renewables and to modernize the national grid, Afghanistan risks remaining trapped in energy poverty and regional vulnerability for decades to come.

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