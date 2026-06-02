Karzai Blames Pakistan’s Policies for Its Security Crisis, Urges EU to Consider Regional Realities

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has asserted that Pakistan’s current security challenges are a direct consequence of Islamabad’s decades-long policy of supporting extremism and using it as a tool of foreign policy against Afghanistan.

In a statement posted on his X account on Tuesday, Karzai argued that over the past forty years, Pakistan has systematically nurtured and deployed militant groups to advance its strategic objectives in the region, and that this policy has now backfired, contributing to Pakistan’s own instability. He contrasted this with Afghanistan’s historical record, noting that his country is among the few in the region that has maintained friendly relations with European states for more than a century, consistently engaging in constructive cooperation with European institutions.

Karzai specifically addressed Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission, expressing hope that she would take into account what he described as the “objective realities” of the region. He urged her to recognize that Afghanistan and its people have long been victims of terrorism originating from Pakistan a factor he deems essential when assessing the root causes of regional instability, which have led to civilian casualties and damage to public infrastructure in Afghanistan.

The former Afghan leader also struck a conciliatory note, adding that Afghans deeply appreciate continued European cooperation and seek to further strengthen and expand relations with Europe. He called on the EU not to view Afghanistan’s challenges in isolation but to consider the broader regional dynamics, including cross-border militancy and historical grievances.

Karzai’s remarks came in response to a joint press conference held on Monday in Islamabad, where Kaja Kallas and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Kallas noted that the border tensions have had serious humanitarian consequences and pose significant risks to regional security. Her comments, while balanced, did not explicitly address Pakistan’s alleged role in fostering extremism a silence that Karzai’s statement appeared aimed at challenging.

The exchange underscores the deepening mistrust between Kabul and Islamabad, even as both face internal security threats. It also highlights Afghanistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to shape the EU’s understanding of regional instability, with Karzai leveraging Afghanistan’s historical ties to Europe as a counterweight to Pakistan’s narrative.

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