Aamir Khan Likely to Play Ashneer Grover in His Next Biopic

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his meticulous choice of roles, may be gearing up for yet another transformative performance. According to latest buzz, Khan is likely to star in a biopic based on the life of Ashneer Grover, the controversial co-founder of BharatPe and former judge on Shark Tank India. The story of Grover’s meteoric rise in the startup world combined with his blunt, unapologetic personality and very public controversies has reportedly caught the attention of Khan and his production team.

Aamir’s Search for the Next Big Role

Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), a smaller, more intimate film compared to his blockbuster hits like Dangal and PK. Following its release, he surprised everyone by stepping away from two previously locked projects, leaving fans and industry insiders curious about his next move. Now, it appears he may have found his answer: a hard-hitting biopic that delves into the chaotic, headline-grabbing world of India’s startup culture.

About Ashneer Grover’s Biopic

Latest reports suggest that Aamir has already read the script and shown genuine interest in the project. However, sources emphasize that talks are still in the early stages, and no official confirmation has been made. The biopic is said to be inspired by Grover’s own book, Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life and Start-Ups, which details his entrepreneurial journey, public feuds, and the gritty realities of building a unicorn. The book became a bestseller, resonating with young Indians navigating ambition and failure.

The film is rumored to be directed by Rahul Mody, best known for his work on relatable, dialogue-driven comedies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Mody’s experience with sharp storytelling and flawed, realistic characters could make him a fitting choice to capture Grover’s complex and often polarizing personality.

Grover’s Own Casting Wishes

Ashneer Grover himself has not been shy about sharing his casting preferences. In past interviews, he has stated that he would be delighted to see any of the three Khans (Aamir, Shah Rukh, or Salman) or Akshay Kumar play him on screen. However, he has also emphasized that the story should remain the central focus, and the actor chosen must do justice to the role rather than simply relying on star power.

Mixed Reactions and Challenges Ahead

While the idea of a Grover biopic has generated excitement, it has also attracted skepticism. Critics question whether Grover’s journey marked by legal battles, public spats, and a high-profile exit from BharatPe has enough cinematic depth for a full-length feature. Some worry that the subject may become outdated if the film takes too long to go into production, given the fast-moving nature of startup news.

On social media, reactions remain divided. While many fans are eager to see Aamir Khan take on another real-life character, others are unsure whether Grover’s controversies will overshadow his entrepreneurial achievements. Can a film separate the man from the noise around him? That remains the biggest question hanging over this ambitious project.

For now, audiences will have to wait for an official announcement. But if the rumors prove true, Aamir Khan might be preparing to deliver yet another unforgettable performance this time as one of India’s most talked-about business figures.

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