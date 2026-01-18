Aamir Khan Made a Rare Exception for Dev Anand, Signed Film Without Reading Script, Recalls Late Star’s Friend

In the Hindi film industry, Aamir Khan has long cultivated a reputation as a meticulous perfectionist—an actor known for his intense involvement in every project he undertakes. Whether acting or producing, Aamir is famously hands-on and rarely associates his name with a venture unless he is thoroughly convinced by its script and vision. This unwavering commitment to quality has, over the years, led him to turn down several high-profile films simply because the writing did not meet his standards. However, there was one notable exception early in his career—the 1990 film Awwal Number, directed by the legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand. Remarkably, Aamir agreed to do the film without even reading the script.

Recently, Dev Anand’s close friend and confidant, Mohan Churiwala, sat down for a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, where he shed light on this fascinating episode. He revealed how Aamir came on board Awwal Number purely out of respect for Dev Anand, despite having no prior knowledge of the story.

“Aamir Khan has said in an interview that Awwal Number is the only film where his father told him, ‘Don’t ask about the story, don’t ask about the script, don’t even talk about the money. Just go and say yes to Dev Saab.’ Dev Saab’s stature was such from the very beginning,” Mohan shared, emphasizing the immense regard the industry held for the veteran star.

But this wasn’t the only insight Mohan offered into Dev Anand’s professional ethos. He went on to highlight Dev Saab’s exceptional professionalism and generosity, particularly when it came to financial matters. “His assistants used to tell me that Dev Saab was the best paymaster. Forget late payments, he would personally call people and make sure they were paid,” Mohan recounted.

To illustrate this, he narrated an anecdote involving the late comedian Birbal, who had worked in Dev Anand’s film Lootmaar. Despite the film’s box-office failure, Dev Anand ensured that every artist was compensated fairly. “Birbal, the comedian, has written on his YouTube channel that he worked in Lootmaar and there were some payments he hadn’t taken because the film didn’t do well. Dev Saab called him and said, ‘Birbal, come immediately and collect your cheque.’”

Mohan’s conversation also revisited a compelling creative disagreement between Dev Anand and the legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman. SD Burman was initially slated to compose the music for Dev Anand’s groundbreaking film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. According to Mohan, Burman was extremely close to Dev Anand, but after hearing the film’s plot—which initially centered on the hippie culture and a brother’s attempt to rescue his sister from a decadent lifestyle—he strongly objected.

“When Burman Dada heard the story, he stood up and said, ‘Don’t make this film. This is a disgusting story. What is wrong with you to even plan such a story?’” Mohan recalled. Shaken by Burman’s vehement reaction, Dev Anand reconsidered the narrative. He introduced an additional female character to create a romantic subplot, thereby avoiding any potentially inappropriate angle between the brother and sister. Despite this revision, SD Burman remained unconvinced. “Don’t make this film. I don’t want to do it, and you shouldn’t either,” he insisted.

Nevertheless, Dev Anand remained firm in his conviction. He moved forward with the project, eventually entrusting the music to SD Burman’s son, the maestro R.D. Burman. The film, released in 1971, went on to become a critical and commercial success, remembered today for its bold themes and unforgettable soundtrack.

These recollections paint a vivid picture of Dev Anand—not only as a charismatic icon but as a principled filmmaker who commanded deep respect, whether from a young Aamir Khan trusting him blindly or from veterans like SD Burman who dared to challenge him. They also reveal the layers of professionalism and generosity that underpinned his legendary career, reminding us why he remains an enduring inspiration in Indian cinema.

