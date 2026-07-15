Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reveal Their First Interaction and It All Started With a Smooth Message

Long before the fairy-tale wedding at Jodhpur’s majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, before the matching red-carpet moments and the global headlines, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s love story began with something far more modest: a carefully crafted direct message.

The couple recently took a trip down memory lane during Priyanka’s appearance on the Jonas Brothers’ podcast, Hey Jonas!. What unfolded was equal parts hilarious and heartwarming, as brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas decided to stage a dramatic reading of Nick and Priyanka’s very first text exchange a moment that left the married duo laughing and visibly cringing at their younger, more cautious selves.

The message, sent back in 2016 two full years before they would officially start dating in 2018 read:

“Hello. I’ve heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?”

What made the line so memorable and effective was its subtlety. Rather than laying his cards on the table, Nick cleverly used mutual acquaintances as a conversational shield, before pivoting smoothly to make his own interest unmistakably clear. It was a textbook example of a low-pressure, high-curiosity opening that left the door wide open for a reply.

And reply she did. Priyanka’s response was equally shrewd, showing that she not only recognized his intent but also knew exactly how to handle it with grace and boundaries:

“Hey… Graham’s told me so much about you… Let’s text. More private. My team can access this.”

In just a few words, she acknowledged the connection, validated the introduction from their mutual friend Graham, and gracefully steered the conversation away from public social-media channels a savvy move for someone already navigating life in the global spotlight.

During the podcast, Nick also revealed an unexpected twist: his brother Kevin unknowingly played matchmaker. Kevin had casually asked Nick if he’d ever watched Priyanka’s hit ABC thriller series, Quantico. At the time, Nick hadn’t. But soon after that conversation, he happened to spot Priyanka’s face looming large on a billboard promoting the show and that visual nudge, combined with Kevin’s mention, was enough to finally push him to send that first message.

The rest, as they say, is history. After their initial 2016 exchange, the pair didn’t start dating until 2018, but once they did, everything moved swiftly. They got engaged in July of that same year and exchanged vows in a lavish, multi-day ceremony at Jodhpur’s iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace that December. Their family grew in January 2022 with the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, born via surrogate.

What began as a carefully worded, semi-innocent pickup line has since blossomed into one of the most beloved cross-continental love stories in modern entertainment proof that sometimes, all it takes is one bold message, a little help from family, and the courage to say, “I have to agree with these people.”