Afghan Boxer Murteza Nadim Secures Victory Over Bulgarian Opponent in Manchester

Afghan professional boxer Murteza Nadim has defeated his Bulgarian opponent in a hard-fought professional boxing bout, according to an announcement made on Sunday by Black Flash Promotion.

The organization stated that Nadim faced the Bulgarian contender on Saturday night at the Wythenshawe Forum in Manchester, England. After six intense rounds, the 26-year-old Afghan boxer earned a decisive victory on the judges’ scorecards, further solidifying his growing reputation in the sport.

This latest win adds to Nadim’s impressive professional record, which now stands at nine wins and one defeat in ten professional fights. Prior to Saturday’s bout, he had secured eight victories and suffered only a single loss.

The event, held in front of a lively crowd in Manchester, showcased Nadim’s resilience and technical skill, as he weathered pressure from his opponent and rallied in the later rounds to impress the judges. Black Flash Promotion has described the fight as one of Nadim’s most challenging yet rewarding performances.

Fans and supporters of Afghan boxing have celebrated the victory on social media, hailing Nadim as a rising star in the professional circuit. The boxer has yet to announce his next fight, but his team has hinted at potential matchups later this year.

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