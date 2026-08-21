Afghan American Trailblazer Aisha Wahab Wins Special Election to Succeed Eric Swalwell in Congress

SACRAMENTO, California — California state Sen. Aisha Wahab has won the special election to complete the remaining term of former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, securing a historic victory that will make her the first Afghan American to serve in the U.S. Congress.

Wahab, a progressive Democrat from Hayward, defeated Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Director Melissa Hernandez in Thursday’s election, overcoming a late surge of outside spending from groups opposing her candidacy. She will represent California’s 14th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Alameda County on the eastern side of the San Francisco Bay, including the cities of Hayward, Fremont, and Union City. Her term will run through January, filling the vacancy left by Swalwell’s abrupt resignation.

Swalwell, a Democrat who had been running for California governor, ended his campaign and stepped down from Congress in April after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and harassment allegations he has vehemently denied. His departure triggered the special election, which unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing criminal investigations into the claims. Over the weekend, federal agents seized electronic devices from Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport and later searched his home in Washington, D.C., according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing probe. Swalwell’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For Wahab, the victory is the latest milestone in a remarkable personal journey. She entered foster care as a child after her Afghan immigrant parents divorced, and has often spoken about how government programs and community support helped her build a stable life. “From foster care to Congress, this journey shows the possibility of the American Dream,” Wahab said in a statement. “I will fight for this district that raised me, and I will never forget where I came from.”

Her political ascent began in 2018, when she won a seat on the Hayward City Council, making her the first Afghan American elected to public office in the United States. In 2022, she was elected to the California State Senate, where she quickly established herself as a vocal progressive advocate on housing, tenant protections, and civil rights. She authored a 2023 bill that would have banned caste-based discrimination in California a first-of-its-kind measure that drew national attention and sparked fierce debate within South Asian communities. Governor Gavin Newsom ultimately vetoed the legislation, arguing that existing civil rights laws already covered such protections, but Wahab’s leadership on the issue cemented her reputation as a legislator unafraid to tackle complex social questions.

Her congressional campaign centered on housing affordability, economic justice, and healthcare access—issues that resonate deeply in the diverse, working-class communities of the 14th District. She also drew sharp contrasts with Hernandez on foreign policy, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At a candidate forum in April, Wahab answered “yes” when asked if she considered Israel’s military operations in Gaza to be genocide a position that put her at odds with mainstream Democratic leadership and drew significant pushback from pro-Israel groups. Hernandez, a moderate Democrat, declined to give a direct yes-or-no answer, instead stating that while Israel had a right to defend itself after the October 2023 Hamas attacks, “the destruction into Gaza has gone too far.”

That distinction may have fueled the intense outside spending that poured into the race in its final weeks. Groups affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) spent millions in support of Hernandez and hundreds of thousands in opposition to Wahab, hoping to tilt the heavily Democratic district toward a more centrist representative. Despite the onslaught, Wahab prevailed—a outcome she framed as a rejection of big-money politics. “This district cannot be bought,” she declared in her victory statement. “Our movement was built by everyday people, not special interests.”

Hernandez, who had lost to Wahab decisively in the June primary, nonetheless put up a stronger-than-expected fight in the general election. In a concession statement, she struck a defiant tone: “I’ve been a fighter my whole life, and when I promised the residents of CA-14 I would fight for them, I never gave up. I am proud of the campaign we ran and the issues we brought to light.”

The two women are not done facing each other at the ballot box. They will compete again in a separate November general election to determine who will serve the next full two-year term starting in January. Wahab will enter that race as the incumbent, but with national groups already signaling continued interest in the district, the fall contest is expected to draw even more outside investment and attention.

For now, Wahab is set to be sworn in shortly and will immediately begin representing a district that has not had a sitting representative for months. Her arrival in Washington will add a new voice to the progressive wing of the Democratic caucus—and make history as the first Afghan American ever to take a seat in the U.S. Congress.

“This is bigger than me,” Wahab said. “This is for every foster kid, every immigrant child, and everyone who has been told their story doesn’t matter. Our story matters. And we’re just getting started.”

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