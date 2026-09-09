Afghanistan to Host Bangladesh and Zimbabwe for Full-Spectrum Tour in UAE

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed a packed bilateral and multi-national schedule for its national team, announcing that Afghanistan will host both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe for a comprehensive series of Test, One Day International (ODI), and T20 International (T20I) matches. Due to the ongoing unavailability of secure international-standard venues within Afghanistan, all fixtures will be played at neutral grounds in the United Arab Emirates across October and November 2026.

The cricketing calendar kicks off with a solitary red-ball encounter, as Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in a one-off Test match scheduled from October 9 to 13. This fixture holds particular significance for both sides, as Afghanistan continues to solidify its reputation as a rising force in the longest format, while Bangladesh looks to build on its recent overseas performances.

Immediately following the Test, the action shifts to the white-ball arena with a triangular ODI series featuring all three nations. Running from October 17 to 23, the tournament will adopt a round-robin format, with each team playing the other once. The two highest-ranked sides at the conclusion of the group stage will then contest the final on October 23, offering valuable 50-over experience ahead of future ICC events.

The cricketing itinerary then narrows to a focused Afghanistan-Zimbabwe rivalry. The two teams will first engage in a three-match T20I series, with matches slated for October 27, October 29, and November 1 a crucial workout for both squads in the shortest format. They will then pivot back to the Test arena for a two-match red-ball series, with the first Test scheduled from November 5 to 9 and the second from November 13 to 17. This back-to-back Test engagement marks a rare and valuable opportunity for both nations to gain extended exposure in the five-day game, which is often scarce outside the traditional “Big Three” cricketing nations.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming window, framing it as a pivotal period for the national team’s development. “We are pleased to confirm this important period of international cricket for the Afghanistan National Team. Playing Bangladesh and Zimbabwe across different formats will provide our players with valuable competitive opportunities and offer our supporters an exciting period of international cricket,” Khan stated.

He further emphasized the ACB’s strategic vision, adding: “ACB remains committed to providing our national team with regular, high-quality international cricket. We highly value our relationships with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket and appreciate their cooperation in making these important assignments possible.”

The tour represents a significant logistical and competitive undertaking for Afghanistan, which has traditionally relied on the UAE as its home away from home. For Zimbabwe, the series offers a chance to regain momentum after a period of fluctuating form, while Bangladesh will view the fixtures as an opportunity to fine-tune their squad across all three disciplines in conditions that often mirror those found in the subcontinent. With a mix of high-stakes bilateral Tests and a competitive ODI tri-series, this autumn window promises to be a compelling showcase of Associate-turned-Full-Member cricketing talent on the global stage.

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