Amnesty International Urges Pakistan to Investigate Disappearance of Afghan Journalist and Artist

Amnesty International has called on Pakistani authorities to immediately investigate the disappearance of Afghan journalist Sayed Qasim Hashemi and Afghan artist Hamed Ehsas, warning that the two men may have been subjected to enforced disappearance or arbitrary detention after more than two months without contact. The rights organization expressed grave concern for their safety and well-being, noting that the lack of any communication or verified information has left their families in agonizing uncertainty.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Amnesty International said Pakistani police have refused to register a case over the two men’s disappearance, raising serious concerns about their safety and whereabouts. The refusal to file a formal complaint is a significant procedural obstacle that prevents any official investigation from moving forward and effectively denies the men’s families a legal avenue to seek justice. Amnesty urged authorities to disclose their legal status and provide answers to their families without delay.

According to Amnesty International, Hashemi and Ehsas disappeared in Islamabad more than two months ago, and their relatives have received no official information about where they are being held or whether they remain alive. The organization said the failure to open a formal investigation violates Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law, including commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The rights group said Pakistani authorities must conduct a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation into the case and ensure that both men have access to legal protection if they are in state custody. Amnesty added that families have the right to know the fate and whereabouts of missing relatives, a principle enshrined in international standards such as the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The disappearance comes amid growing concerns over the treatment of Afghan refugees, journalists and activists living in Pakistan. International human rights organizations have repeatedly warned that Afghan nationals in Pakistan have faced arrests, deportations, intimidation and unexplained disappearances since Islamabad intensified its crackdown on undocumented and vulnerable Afghan refugees. The climate of fear has been further exacerbated by reports of arbitrary detention and harassment targeting those who fled the Taliban and sought refuge across the border.

Rights advocates say the refusal by police to register disappearance complaints has become a recurring concern in cases involving Afghan refugees and political activists. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have previously urged Pakistan to ensure due process for Afghans and investigate allegations of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance. These calls have grown more urgent as the number of reported cases continues to rise, with little indication that authorities are taking meaningful steps to address the pattern.

Pakistan hosts one of the world’s largest Afghan refugee populations, but thousands have faced deportation or pressure to leave since late 2023 under the government’s repatriation campaign. Journalists and human rights defenders who fled Taliban rule have warned that forced return to Afghanistan could expose them to persecution, arrest or other serious human rights abuses. Many have described feeling trapped between an increasingly hostile environment in Pakistan and the dangers awaiting them at home.

Amnesty International urged Pakistani authorities to clarify the fate of Sayed Qasim Hashemi and Hamed Ehsas immediately and ensure accountability if state institutions are found to be involved in their disappearance. The organization also called on the international community to monitor the situation closely and to press Pakistan to uphold its human rights obligations toward refugees, journalists and activists within its borders.

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