NRC Chief Urges Western Nations to Reopen Embassies in Afghanistan and Engage with the IEA

The secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Jan Egeland, has called on Western governments to reopen their embassies in Afghanistan and establish direct diplomatic engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), arguing that continued isolation is deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis and undermining any prospect of gradual reform.

Speaking at a briefing to journalists, Egeland said the current policy of diplomatic disengagement has failed to deliver tangible results for ordinary Afghans, who continue to bear the brunt of economic collapse, restricted aid flows, and shrinking access to basic services. He stressed that dialogue not distance is the only realistic path toward influencing the IEA’s policies, particularly on issues such as girls’ education, women’s employment, and humanitarian access.

“You cannot change a government you refuse to talk to,” Egeland said, adding that Western capitals should view engagement as a pragmatic tool rather than a concession. He noted that several regional countries, including neighboring states, have maintained functioning diplomatic missions in Kabul and are therefore better positioned to protect their interests and influence developments on the ground.

Egeland also warned that the humanitarian situation remains dire. Millions of Afghans depend on international assistance for food, healthcare, and shelter, while funding shortfalls have forced agencies to scale back programs. He urged donor governments to separate humanitarian aid from political conditionality, insisting that assistance should reach vulnerable populations regardless of the political stalemate.

The NRC chief further argued that reopening embassies would allow Western governments to monitor human rights conditions more closely, support civil society, and maintain direct channels for addressing concerns with IEA authorities. He acknowledged the legitimate grievances and security concerns that led many countries to close their missions in 2021, but said those concerns are better managed through presence than absence.

His remarks come amid ongoing debate among Western policymakers over how to approach the Taliban-led administration, which remains unrecognized by most governments. While some officials favor continued pressure and isolation, others have begun advocating for limited, conditional engagement on issues such as counterterrorism, migration, and humanitarian relief.

Egeland’s appeal is likely to intensify that debate, particularly as Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs continue to grow and international attention shifts to other global crises.

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