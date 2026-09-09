UN Warns Afghanistan Faces One of the World’s Largest Humanitarian Crises After Four Decades of War

The United Nations has issued a stark warning that Afghanistan remains engulfed in one of the world’s most severe and protracted humanitarian crises, more than four decades after the onset of continuous conflict. Compounded by recurrent natural disasters, chronic political instability, and a collapsing economy, the crisis has left millions of Afghans dependent on international aid for their survival, the UN said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 8, the UN highlighted that the country continues to reel from the cumulative effects of decades of warfare, political upheaval, and climate-induced shocks. These factors have collectively produced one of the largest refugee populations globally and have pushed an estimated 23 million people—more than half of Afghanistan’s population—into acute food insecurity, requiring immediate humanitarian assistance to meet even their most basic needs.

The UN described the humanitarian situation as “deeply alarming,” noting that persistent economic stagnation, alongside severe droughts, destructive floods, and earthquakes, has dramatically increased the vulnerability of communities across all 34 provinces. The organization warned that without sustained intervention, these compounding shocks threaten to reverse decades of development gains and further entrench poverty.

This appeal for action comes at a time when UN agencies have repeatedly voiced concern over a sharp decline in international funding. Shrinking donor contributions are forcing humanitarian organizations to scale back vital, life-saving operations, including food distribution, emergency healthcare, maternal and child nutrition programs, and shelter support for internally displaced families. Aid groups warn that funding gaps are already resulting in clinic closures, ration cuts, and reduced outreach to hard-to-reach rural areas.

The UN also drew particular attention to the disproportionate impact of the crisis on women, children, internally displaced persons, and returning refugees groups that face heightened risks of malnutrition, disease, and exploitation. Furthermore, the organization noted that ongoing restrictions on women’s participation in humanitarian work have severely complicated the delivery of aid to female-headed households and other vulnerable populations, particularly in conservative regions where female staff are essential for accessing communities.

Despite these mounting challenges, the United Nations reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to stand alongside the Afghan people. It stressed that humanitarian agencies will continue delivering essential services including food, clean water, primary healthcare, and livelihood support wherever security and access conditions permit. The UN emphasized that humanitarian assistance is not a luxury but a lifeline for millions who otherwise have no means to sustain themselves.

In a direct appeal to the international community, the UN urged donor nations to maintain and, where possible, increase financial support for Afghanistan’s humanitarian response. It warned that further reductions in funding could trigger a catastrophic deterioration in living conditions, fuel mass displacement, and undermine fragile efforts to prevent a full-blown humanitarian emergency. The organization also underscored that such aid should be sustained independently of political developments, ensuring that civilian survival is not held hostage to diplomatic negotiations.

The UN has repeatedly stressed that Afghanistan’s crisis is not only a regional concern but a global moral imperative. With one of the world’s most protracted humanitarian emergencies unfolding, the organization called for renewed solidarity and predictable, flexible funding to avert a disaster of even greater proportions. As winter approaches and food stocks dwindle, the window for effective action is narrowing and the cost of inaction, the UN warned, would be measured in human lives.