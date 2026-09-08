Saudi Arabia: 73 Civilians Wounded in Houthi Attacks on Energy and Civilian Sites

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia has condemned a series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting civilian infrastructure and energy facilities across multiple provinces in the kingdom’s southern region. The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that at least 73 civilians, including women and children, were wounded in the strikes.

The attacks, which occurred on Tuesday, targeted sites in the provinces of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jizan, and Najran, according to Major-General Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. While al-Maliki did not specify the exact timing of the strikes, he described them as a “dangerous escalation” and a “blatant violation” of Saudi sovereignty, warning that they posed a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents.

“These sinful and unjustified attacks deliberately harm the Kingdom’s national resources, facilities, and civilian sites,” al-Maliki said in a statement. “They confirm the extremist criminal behavior of this militia, which rejects peace and stability in Yemen and its neighboring Arab and Islamic nations.”

Energy Facilities Hit, Operations Temporarily Halted

In a separate statement, the Saudi Ministry of Energy confirmed that several energy sector facilities and installations in the southern regions were struck early Tuesday morning. The attacks caused fires at multiple locations, forcing a temporary suspension of some operations. Specialized field teams have since been deployed to contain the fires, secure the sites, and assess the damage.

“The attacks resulted in injuries among citizens and residents,” the ministry said, adding that authorities are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities and to restore operations in line with emergency plans.

Houthi Escalation Amid Intensifying Ground Fighting

The Houthis had not immediately commented on the attacks at the time of reporting. However, earlier on Tuesday, the group accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out an airstrike on a prison in al-Hazm, in the northern al-Jawf governorate, killing at least seven people. The Houthis warned that “the ongoing Saudi aggression against Yemen will not go unpunished.” Riyadh has not responded to the allegation.

The latest cross-border hostilities come amid a significant uptick in fighting within Yemen. The Saudi-backed, internationally recognized Yemeni government has launched a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory from the Iran-aligned Houthis, who seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention the following year.

A United Nations-brokered truce in 2022 had largely halted major combat operations, but the fragile calm unraveled after the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran erupted in February. In July, the Houthis resumed missile and drone strikes, including an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, following an assault on Sanaa airport. Later that month, the group announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and began targeting Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea.

Ground Offensive Expands Across Multiple Provinces

On Thursday, the Houthis launched a major ground offensive, attempting to advance through western Taiz and southern Hodeidah toward the strategic port city of al-Makha (Mocha) and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a critical chokepoint for global maritime trade. Initial clashes were concentrated west of Taiz and south of Hodeidah but have since spread to the provinces of al-Dhalea, Marib, al-Jawf, and al-Bayda, as government forces attempt to stretch Houthi lines and intensify pressure on the group.

The escalating violence has taken a heavy toll on civilians. The World Health Organization reported that more than 1,078 people have been killed or wounded since August 24, and over 21,000 individuals have been displaced since Thursday alone.

Saudi Foreign Ministry Condemns Attacks, Vows Response

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the Houthi attacks, denouncing the targeting of civilian and economic sites as well as the militia’s continued harassment of commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which threatens the freedom of international navigation.

The ministry underscored the Kingdom’s right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territory, and national interests, stating that it would not take any attack lightly. It called for an “immediate halt to all forms of escalation practiced by this militia” and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to defending its people and critical infrastructure.

Coalition Vows ‘Necessary Operational Measures’

Al-Maliki, the coalition spokesman, reiterated that the Joint Forces Command would take all necessary operational measures to deter the Houthi militia and counter its hostile approach. “The command will take all necessary measures and actions to respond to the sources of the threat and neutralize its danger,” he said.

The coalition has long accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles and armed drones, used in cross-border attacks. Tehran denies providing military support to the group, though it acknowledges political backing.

Wider Regional Implications

The renewed hostilities threaten to further destabilize the Arabian Peninsula and disrupt global energy supplies, particularly given the strategic importance of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has repeatedly called on the international community to take a firm stance against Houthi aggression, which it views as an extension of Iranian expansionism in the region.

As the conflict enters its ninth year, diplomatic efforts remain stalled. The UN has urged both parties to return to negotiations, but with fighting intensifying on multiple fronts and cross-border attacks escalating, prospects for an immediate ceasefire appear dim.

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