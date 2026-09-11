Afghanistan Seeks to Expand Fresh Fruit Exports to India Through Air Cargo and Visa Facilitation

Kabul – Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has held high-level talks with India’s ambassador in Kabul aimed at significantly expanding exports of fresh and dried fruit to the Indian market. The discussions focused on increasing air cargo capacity and streamlining visa access for Afghan traders, according to a statement released by the chamber.

The meeting between ACCI Chairman Sayed Karim Hashemi and Indian Ambassador Yatindra Patel centered on strengthening bilateral trade ties and addressing the persistent logistical barriers that have constrained Afghanistan’s agricultural exports in recent years.

According to the chamber, the two sides explored the possibility of establishing dedicated cargo flights specifically for Afghan exports including fresh fruit, dried fruit, and figs to ensure faster delivery to Indian markets. They also emphasized the critical need to streamline visa issuance for Afghan businesspeople to facilitate smoother commercial travel between the two countries.

Afghanistan’s agricultural sector relies heavily on the export of seasonal produce, particularly pomegranates, grapes, apricots, raisins, almonds, pistachios, and dried figs. India remains one of Afghanistan’s largest regional markets for horticultural products, importing significant quantities through both air cargo and overland trade routes.

The discussions come at a time when Afghanistan is actively seeking to diversify its export routes and revive trade following years of economic isolation and disruptions to regional transportation networks. Business leaders say expanding air freight capacity is essential because fresh produce has a short shelf life and requires rapid access to international markets.

India and Afghanistan have previously cooperated through the Air Freight Corridor, which was launched in 2017. This initiative enabled Afghan exporters to bypass transit bottlenecks and ship agricultural products directly to major Indian cities. Although operations slowed significantly after the Taliban returned to power in 2021, trade has continued through limited cargo services and alternative regional routes.

The Indian ambassador assured Afghan business representatives that the issues raised during the meeting including cargo expansion and trader visas would be conveyed to the relevant authorities in New Delhi for further consideration.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government by India, New Delhi has maintained a technical diplomatic presence in Kabul and continued humanitarian assistance while gradually expanding economic engagement with Afghanistan. Trade officials on both sides have increasingly emphasized commercial cooperation, particularly in agriculture and food exports, as an area of mutual interest.

For Afghanistan, expanding agricultural exports is a critical lifeline for its struggling economy. The sector employs a large portion of the rural population and serves as a primary source of foreign currency. However, farmers and exporters have long complained of inadequate cold storage facilities, high transportation costs, and bureaucratic hurdles at border crossings. The proposed expansion of air cargo services is seen as a practical solution to bypass some of these obstacles, ensuring that perishable goods reach consumers in India in optimal condition.

Indian importers, meanwhile, have shown a growing appetite for Afghan produce, particularly high-quality pomegranates and dried fruits, which compete favorably with domestic and other imported varieties. The continuation of the Air Freight Corridor, even in a limited capacity, underscores the mutual economic benefits of maintaining trade links despite political complexities.

Observers note that while the talks represent a positive step, tangible results will depend on the ability of both sides to implement practical measures, including the allocation of additional cargo flights and the simplification of visa procedures. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether these discussions translate into expanded trade volumes and stronger economic ties.

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