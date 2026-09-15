UN urges access for international investigators to Gaza as hundreds of bodies recovered from rubble

The United Nations has called for international investigators to be granted access to all parts of Gaza to help gather evidence following the discovery of hundreds of bodies and human remains beneath buildings destroyed during the war.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said Tuesday that the recovery of extensive human remains many of them believed to be women and children from the ruins of homes and other buildings had renewed concerns that war crimes and other serious violations may have been committed.

“The remains of what appears to be entire families are now being unearthed at locations that were pulverised by Israeli attacks,” Türk said in a statement.

He warned that the remains recovered so far could represent only a fraction of those still buried beneath the rubble, given the scale of destruction across the Palestinian territory.

“I worry the remains recovered so far may only be the tip of the iceberg,” Türk said, noting that large areas of Gaza had been “flattened by Israeli bombing or demolition and clearing by heavy machinery.

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