Economic Integration and Regional Security

The agreement between Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia’s Delta International for the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the Kushk–Tirpul area of Herat Province could have implications far beyond Afghanistan’s energy sector. While its immediate purpose is economic, its potential long-term significance may also lie in strengthening regional connectivity and creating economic interests that bind Afghanistan more closely to its neighbours and the wider region.

For decades, Afghanistan has largely been viewed through the lens of security, with international and regional responses focused predominantly on military and counterterrorism measures. Yet the experience and ultimate failure of the “War on Terror” have demonstrated that insecurity cannot be addressed sustainably through security measures alone. Economic isolation, weak regional connectivity, limited investment, unemployment, and the absence of legitimate economic opportunities can reinforce instability by creating conditions that illicit economies and extremist networks can exploit. Sustainable security therefore requires more than counterterrorism: it requires economic integration, regional connectivity, investment, employment, and legitimate opportunities that give communities a greater stake in stability and peace.

This is why Afghanistan’s economic integration with the region should not be seen merely as a matter of trade and development. It is also a component of regional security. When countries are connected through legitimate trade, investment, energy, transport and transit, they develop shared economic interests that create stronger incentives for stability and cooperation. For Afghanistan, deeper integration with its neighbours and the wider region could therefore serve not only as an economic opportunity but also as part of a broader effort to reduce the conditions that allow the use of proxies, insecurity and terrorism to persist.

This is why projects such as the Delta agreement could acquire a strategic importance beyond the value of the resources being developed. If exploration leads to commercially viable production, the project could contribute to domestic energy security, industrial development, employment and infrastructure in Afghanistan. More importantly, if it eventually develops into regional energy and transport connections, it could create shared economic interests among Afghanistan and neighbouring countries. Such interdependence can provide an additional incentive for states to preserve stability and avoid policies that disrupt trade, transit and investment.

The proposed development of gas infrastructure and the longer-term possibility of a pipeline connecting western Afghanistan with the country’s southern routes illustrate this potential. Infrastructure that links producers, consumers and transit countries creates economic stakes in peace. When factories depend on energy supplies, businesses depend on predictable transit, workers depend on functioning infrastructure and neighbouring markets depend on uninterrupted connectivity, instability becomes costly not only for Afghanistan but for the wider region.

This is particularly relevant to the fight against terrorism. Terrorism cannot be eliminated simply by pursuing militants after they emerge; it also requires addressing the political, economic and social conditions that enable violent networks to recruit, finance themselves and survive. Economic opportunity, legitimate commerce, employment and regional integration cannot by themselves eliminate terrorism, but they can reduce some of the vulnerabilities that allow extremist networks to take root and persist. A young person with access to education, legitimate employment and economic opportunity has a wider range of choices than someone living in an isolated and economically deprived environment where illicit networks can offer one of the few available sources of income, influence or belonging.

Hence, regional economic connectivity should not be regarded merely as a business opportunity; it should also be considered part of a broader regional security strategy. Afghanistan’s neighbours have a direct interest in this approach. As Afghanistan becomes more economically connected with Central Asia, South Asia, Iran, the Gulf and other markets, instability within the country would carry greater economic costs for the wider region. Conversely, a more stable and economically integrated Afghanistan would become a shared economic asset for its neighbours and the wider region, creating stronger incentives for regional cooperation, stability and peace.

The potential significance of Saudi investment is also worth considering in this context. Greater Gulf involvement in Afghanistan’s productive economy could complement the country’s existing economic relationships with Central and South Asian states. The objective should not be to create dependence on any particular country or investor, but to encourage a network of mutually beneficial economic relationships. The more diversified Afghanistan’s legitimate economic connections become, the stronger the incentives for regional actors to support stability rather than compete through confrontation proxy, or economic pressure.

This approach also requires a change in how regional security is conceptualised. Afghanistan should not be viewed merely as a territory from which security threats must be contained. It should increasingly be viewed as a potential economic bridge connecting Central and South Asia. Energy, trade, transit, telecommunications and infrastructure can gradually transform geographical proximity into economic interdependence. Such interdependence does not remove political and geographical disagreements, but it can make cooperation more valuable and confrontation more costly.

The Delta agreement alone cannot accomplish this transformation. Its ultimate contribution will depend on whether commercially viable resources are discovered, whether the project is implemented transparently, whether security is maintained properly and whether the necessary regional infrastructure can eventually be financed and constructed. But its potential significance lies precisely in this broader possibility: a natural-resource project could become part of a regional economic architecture in which Afghanistan is connected rather than isolated.

The region therefore needs to think beyond the traditional security paradigm. If the objective is genuinely to eliminate terrorism and achieve durable stability, regional countries need not only stronger security cooperation but also stronger economic connections. Terrorism thrives more easily where borders between economies are barriers to legitimate commerce but corridors for illicit activity. A more integrated regional economy can reverse that dynamic by making legal trade, investment, employment and connectivity increasingly more attractive and more consequential.

The Delta agreement should consequently be viewed as an opportunity to connect economic development with regional security. If it develops successfully and becomes linked with broader energy, trade and infrastructure networks, its greatest strategic contribution may not be measured only in barrels of oil, cubic metres of gas or dollars of investment. It could be measured in the economic interests it creates in peace, the regional relationships it strengthens and the incentives it generates for countries to cooperate in keeping Afghanistan and the wider region stable.

The fundamental lesson is simple: terrorism cannot be defeated permanently while the region remains economically fragmented. Security cooperation is necessary, but economic connectivity is equally essential. The more Afghanistan becomes economically connected to its neighbours and the wider region, the greater the shared interest in its stability, and the narrower the space in which terrorism and violent extremism can thrive.

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