WHO Expands Specialized Fistula Treatment and Maternal Health Services in Afghanistan

In a significant move to address one of the most devastating childbirth injuries, the World Health Organization (WHO) with financial backing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is scaling up specialized health services for women and children across Afghanistan. The initiative specifically targets the treatment and prevention of obstetric fistula, a debilitating condition that affects thousands of women in low-resource settings.

Obstetric fistula is a severe childbirth-related injury, most often caused by prolonged, obstructed labor without timely medical intervention. The condition leaves women with chronic incontinence, which in turn leads to serious physical health complications, deep social stigma, and lasting psychological trauma. Many affected women are ostracized by their communities, losing their livelihoods and family support.

To address this, WHO has established two dedicated obstetric fistula centres in Afghanistan one at Rabia-i-Balkhi National Maternity Hospital in Kabul and another at Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar. These centres do more than offer surgical repair; they provide a comprehensive package of care, including post-operative rehabilitation, mental health counseling, and community reintegration support. This holistic approach aims not only to heal the body but also to restore the dignity and social standing of survivors.

The project is expected to directly benefit approximately 300 women living with obstetric fistula, while indirectly improving the health prospects of nearly 300,000 women and girls of reproductive age through enhanced maternal and newborn services. As part of the scale-up, over 977 health workers have already been trained in skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric care, and early detection of complications key measures to prevent fistulas from occurring in the first place.

According to WHO data, Afghanistan has made notable progress in maternal health over the past decade. Antenatal care coverage has more than doubled, rising from 31 percent in 2007–08 to 76 percent today, while the proportion of births attended by skilled health personnel has jumped from 24 percent to 67 percent. Despite these gains, the country still faces one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with an estimated 521 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births a stark reminder of the gaps that remain.

“No woman should have to endure pregnancy and childbirth without access to life-saving care,” said Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative in Afghanistan. “Women who suffer from childbirth complications deserve not only medical treatment but also compassion, respect, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. This initiative is a critical step toward making that vision a reality.”

The expanded programme is being implemented in close coordination with Afghanistan’s national health authorities and several international partners. It forms part of a broader WHO strategy to strengthen health systems in fragile and conflict-affected settings, where maternal and child health often bear the heaviest toll.

By combining surgical intervention, workforce training, and community outreach, this initiative offers a lifeline to some of the most vulnerable women in Afghanistan and a model for sustainable, dignified care in humanitarian contexts.

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